The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

2 July 2026

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC (AQSE: DXSP)

Trading Update

DXS International plc ("the Company" or " AQSE: DXSP" ), the UK healthcare technology provider, today provides a trading update for the financial year to 30 April 2026, ahead of the publication of its audited results for the year ended 30 April 2026.

The Company expects to announce its full-year results on or before 18th September 2026.

For the year under review, Group turnover is expected to be marginally lower than the previous financial year, with annual revenues of approximately £3.4 million. The reduction primarily reflects lower R&D tax credit income recognised in the period.

Despite this modest reduction in revenue, the Board is pleased to report that the Company expects to deliver a small profit for the year, representing a meaningful improvement from the prior year's loss of approximately £90,000. This reflects continued operational discipline and management focus on efficiency and cost control.

The Group's balance sheet position has also strengthened during the year under review. The Board would like to recognise and thank both management and shareholders for their support and commitment through debt-to-equity of accrual and loan conversions completed at prices significantly above prevailing market levels. These transactions demonstrate a strong belief in the long-term potential of the business and confidence in the Company's strategy and prospects.

Operationally, the Company has made encouraging progress with its newly developed NexGen referral solution, which has been undergoing customer trials with highly positive outcomes. Importantly as at 30 June 2026, ten pilot deployments are active, with more than 100 referral forms configured and a form completion rate of 94%. Although the pilots were established as test deployments only, participating practices have already begun using the system for live referrals, demonstrating early user confidence and engagement. Feedback from GPs, nurses and administrative staff has been overwhelmingly positive, with only minor enhancement requests identified. The Company is continuing to expand both deployments and localised referral content and remains encouraged by the positive reception and growing adoption of the platform.

Whilst the ongoing NHS restructuring has created short-term delays in decision-making, with the current 42 Integrated Care Boards ("ICBs") expected to consolidate into approximately 28 larger organisations as part of cost reduction initiatives, the Board believes this process presents a significant long-term opportunity for DXS. As ICBs merge, a growing number will comprise GP practices that already utilise the DXS SMART Referral solution alongside practices using alternative systems. This creates a natural opportunity for standardisation across larger healthcare economies, potentially increasing adoption of the DXS SMART Referral solution and supporting future recurring revenue growth.

Although the Board expected the NHS to renew the central funding framework agreement by April 2026, the Board now understands that decisions will be delayed due to NHS internal factors. Nevertheless, the NHS has extended DXS’ existing agreements until September 2027, by which time we expect the central funding agreement to be renewed.

Overall, while revenue growth has progressed at a slower pace than the Board would have liked, the Board remains positive regarding the Group's long-term opportunities. The Company continues to see strong potential across its product portfolio and believes the foundations established over the last year position it well for sustainable future growth.

Further details will be provided in the Group's audited results announcement.

David Immelman, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Whilst market conditions and external NHS funding delays have impacted the pace of growth, we are encouraged by the progress made across the business. Delivering profitability, strengthening the balance sheet, and seeing positive customer engagement with our NexGen referral platform are all important milestones. We remain confident in the long-term opportunity ahead and continue to focus on creating sustainable value for shareholders."

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman

DXS International plc

www.dxs-systems.com

01252 719800

AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor

Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce

020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.

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