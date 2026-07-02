Telia Lietuva invests EUR 7.1 million to expand 5G and upgrade 500 base stations

During 2026, Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) will invest EUR 7.1 million in expanding its mobile network. The investment will fund the construction of 50 new base stations, the modernisation of 300 existing sites and the upgrade of around 130 additional locations with new radio equipment. The Company is also starting to deploy the 1,500 MHz spectrum acquired in the recent auction, increasing 5G network capacity to support continued growth in mobile data traffic.

Mobile data traffic in Lithuania is growing by around 25% annually, one of the fastest growth rates in Europe. Consumers are increasingly using high-definition video streaming, cloud services, artificial intelligence applications and connecting a growing number of smart devices. This consistently increases the load on the network and requires continuous investment in its capacity.

"Lithuania is one of Europe's fastest digitalizing economies, which means communications infrastructure must grow ahead of demand. We are investing not because the network is insufficient today, but to ensure it remains the best five years from now. Network leadership is not a slogan – it is built through consistently making the largest investments in network infrastructure year after year," says Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva.

Most of the investment will be directed to areas with the highest mobile data traffic. Network performance is continuously monitored in real time, allowing capacity upgrades to be deployed where demand is growing the fastest – in major cities, resorts, coastal areas, parks and other high-traffic public locations. At the same time, geographical coverage will continue to expand to improve connectivity in areas where mobile service has historically been weakest.

As part of the programme, Telia Lietuva will also install around 30 new base stations in 2027 on towers built under the state-funded RAIN broadband infrastructure programme. These sites will improve mobile coverage in so-called "white areas" – locations where mobile connectivity has previously been limited.

In June 2026, Telia Lietuva acquired two blocks of 1,500 MHz spectrum for nearly EUR 10 million in an auction organised by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), becoming the largest investor in this spectrum band in Lithuania. The Company secured 40 MHz of spectrum – the largest share offered in the auction. Telia Lietuva also renewed its license to use the 2,100 MHz spectrum band for another 16 years, committing an additional EUR 2 million.

Telia currently operates Lithuania's largest 5G network, comprising 1,830 base stations, with 5G coverage reaching 99.7% of the country's territory.



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt