Futurionex Discloses Latest Progress in Hacken Security Audit: Trust Center Officially Launched

DENVER, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The globally renowned crypto digital asset service platform Futurionex officially disclosed the latest progress of the security audit jointly conducted with the internationally authoritative security institution Hacken, and announced the official launch of its "Trust Center." This initiative not only marks a milestone achievement in the external security verification process of the platform but also publicly demonstrates its transparency in asset protection and compliant operations to global users and industry investors. As a core component of its comprehensive security strategy, the launch of the Trust Center aims to reshape the trust mechanism in the digital asset trading field through open and transparent audit data.

According to the latest update, this audit phase focuses on Futurionex’s core security framework, with Hacken conducting penetration tests on its account security, data encryption, and compliance systems.Regarding permission management and API access control, the audit concentrated on preventing internal unauthorized access and external malicious calls, ensuring the minimal allocation of administrative permissions and technical isolation. Additionally, concerning the highly scrutinized fund security, the platform upgraded its withdrawal risk control and abnormal behavior monitoring systems to intercept potential money laundering and fraud risks around the clock.

Log auditing and emergency response are central to the risk control of the platform. Automated log monitoring tracks system status in real time, and in the event of a security threat, the emergency system can trigger isolation and defense within seconds. The Trust Center of Futurionex was launched to make these security mechanisms transparent and accessible to the public, turning security from a "black box" into something clearly visible.

As the cryptocurrency asset market imposes increasingly stringent requirements for security and transparency, platforms voluntarily undergoing external audits and disclosing their defense frameworks have become a cornerstone for establishing market trust. The phased results disclosed by Futurionex not only demonstrate its depth of defense at the technical level but also provide a reference model for compliant operations within the industry. It is reported that the follow-up audit work by Hacken is still in progress, and the platform has stated that it will continue to dynamically update subsequent assessment reports and security data through the Trust Center.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce01b482-aeac-4770-b024-8cccbdd24966