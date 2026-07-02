Futurionex Transparent Operations System Update: Passed Hacken Audit and Opened PoR Query

DENVER, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto digital asset service platform Futurionex announced that it has passed the security audit conducted by the blockchain security audit institution Hacken. It has simultaneously opened access to the audit report and the platform PoR (Proof of Reserves) related information inquiry. The disclosure of this audit result is regarded as a significant progress for Futurionex in terms of platform security, asset transparency, and user trust building. It also provides a verifiable basis for the external market to further understand its security architecture.

Hacken, a leading third-party security auditor, conducted a comprehensive penetration test on Futurionex.The scope of the audit covers key technical aspects of the platform, including the core trading engine, smart contract vulnerabilities, anti-hacking mechanisms, and underlying data encryption. The final audit report shows that Futurionex has performed excellently in indicators such as code standardization, system decentralization risk control, and vulnerability resistance capability. Currently, the complete technical text of the relevant audit has been made publicly available. Users and industry observers can directly access it by clicking on the technical disclosure section of the platform official website.

Futurionex has released both security audits and Proof of Reserves (PoR) disclosures. PoR is a key industry mechanism that publicly verifies the asset reserves of a platform, helping users assess whether the platform holds sufficient assets to cover user funds. Following multiple industry risk events, PoR has become an important benchmark for evaluating platform security and transparency.

Security audits and PoR address two critical dimensions: technical security and asset transparency. While audits identify system-level risks, PoR reassures users about fund safety. Advancing both mechanisms strengthens the verifiability of platform operations and shifts the industry away from relying on brand reputation alone, toward transparent data, third-party audits, and continuous disclosure.

Futurionex stated that it will continue to improve security audits, asset transparency, risk control monitoring, and user information disclosure mechanisms, and will persistently upgrade in areas such as account protection, fund security, transaction risk control, and compliance operations. With the opening of the audit report viewing portal and the release of Proof of Reserves (PoR) information, the security development path of Futurionex has further taken on characteristics of openness, also providing a practical sample of reference value for the transparent development of the crypto asset service industry.

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