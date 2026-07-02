FAU Economist: As Oil Prices Cool, Broader Inflation Pressures Remain

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans may be paying less at the gas pump than they were a month ago, but that relief isn’t showing up in the traditional Fourth of July food spread.

According to the American Farm Bureau’s annual cookout survey, a classic Independence Day barbecue for 10 people will cost nearly $74 this year – about 4 percent more than last year – as higher prices for beef, buns and baked beans continue to squeeze household budgets.

The contrast highlights where the inflation fight stands today. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI), the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, rose 4.1 percent over the past year through May, remaining well above the Fed’s 2 percent target. Inflation has accelerated in recent months, with the index rising at an annualized rate of 5.5 percent in May.

This coincides with the latest inflation report by Florida Atlantic University researchers.

“The decline in energy prices is welcome news for consumers, but it does not necessarily mean the inflation challenge is over,” said Eric Van Tassel, Ph.D., associate professor of economics at FAU. “The key question facing the Federal Reserve is whether recent price pressures were temporary or whether inflation has become more persistent across the economy.”

Energy prices were a major contributor to recent inflation pressures, but price increases have extended beyond fuel into everyday goods and services, suggesting the challenge facing policymakers may be broader than a temporary shock. That is why consumers may see relief at the pump before they see meaningful relief in their grocery bills, according to Van Tassel.

As the summer progresses, the Fed’s challenge will be determining whether recent easing in energy prices represents the beginning of a broader slowdown – or simply a pause in a longer inflation adjustment.