YD Bio Expands U.S. Laboratory Footprint to 46 States, Strengthening DNA-Methylation Early Cancer Detection Operations

Taipei, Taiwan, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation–based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today announced that its affiliate, EG BioMed US Inc., a Delaware corporation (“EG BioMed US”), has obtained out-of-state clinical laboratory licenses in Rhode Island and Pennsylvania for its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory in Bothell, Washington (CLIA #50D2316600), reinforcing the Company’s transition from a collection of technologies to a platform-based biotechnology company anchored in clinically derived molecular data.

The Rhode Island license, issued May 13, 2026, covers the clinical genetics specialty, while the Pennsylvania permit, issued June 9, 2026, covers the clinical chemistry and hematology categories. Both jurisdictions are among the most tightly regulated in the United States. With these additions, the laboratory’s authorized multi-state operating footprint now extends to 46 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C. and Guam.

This geographic expansion directly broadens patient access and supports the Company’s early cancer detection operations. Through the accredited laboratory and the EG Telehealth Platform, https://mdi.eg-bio.com, YD Bio supports blood-based testing services across pancreatic, colorectal, breast, liver, and other gastrointestinal cancers.

The Company views this commercial diagnostic activity primarily as early commercial validation and a critical source of real-world molecular data, rather than viewing the laboratory as a standard testing cost-center. Every addition of regulated jurisdictions to the platform’s reach accelerates the accumulation of high-quality data.

“Expanding our laboratory’s reach into additional, highly regulated states is meaningful in itself, but the more important story is what this engine makes possible,” said Dr. Ethan Shen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YD Bio.

About EG BioMed US

EG BioMed US is the U.S. clinical-laboratory subsidiary of EG BioMed Co., Ltd., a Taiwan company (“EG BioMed”), and operates a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited clinical laboratory in Bothell, Washington, focused on DNA methylation–based early cancer detection and AI-driven biomarker analytics. EG BioMed and EG BioMed US are affiliates of YD Bio. As previously disclosed, YD Bio entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding to merge with EG BioMed in January 2026; the proposed transaction is anticipated to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and the finalization of definitive agreements; however, there can be no assurance that the transaction will be consummated on the terms contemplated or within the anticipated timeline, if at all.

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio is a U.S.-anchored public biotechnology company building an integrated healthcare platform across regulated diagnostics, clinical services, and commercial healthcare markets. The Company operates DNA methylation–based oncology testing programs in the United States under an LDT-first strategy and provides compliant life science distribution and clinical trial supply chain services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners. In addition, the Company maintains regulated ocular health commercialization operations and a consumer health distribution platform in Asia. Through strategic partnerships and scalable execution capabilities, the Company aims to advance biomedical innovation with real-world clinical and commercial impact. For more information, visit ir.ydesgroup.com and follow the Company on Facebook, X, Threads, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements about the Company’s strategy, ongoing transactions, and expected commercialization and regulatory timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “aim,” “target,” “approximates,” “believes,” “designed to,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including regulatory decisions and feedback, our ability to commercialize our products and services, our ability to consummate certain transactions and achieve their anticipated benefits, and other risks and uncertainties described in YD Bio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

YD Bio Limited

Investor Relations

Email: investor@ydesgroup.com

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