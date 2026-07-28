YD Bio Launches Cross-Border Cancer Testing Pilot with Numia Health to Evaluate Expanded Access to Molecular Diagnostics in Canada

The six-month pilot is designed to evaluate the potential scalability of bringing physician-ordered, blood-based OkaiDx laboratory-developed tests to patients in Canada

Taipei, Taiwan, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation–based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today announced the launch of a six-month pilot collaboration (the “Pilot”) pursuant to that certain Pilot Service Agreement, dated as of July 23, 2026 (the “Agreement”), by and among YD Bio, YD Bio US Inc., a subsidiary of YD Bio (“YD Bio US”), EG BioMed US Inc., an affiliate of YD Bio (“EG BioMed US”), and Numia Health Inc., a British Columbia–based healthcare services provider (“Numia Health”), to establish a cross-border clinical workflow designed to support physician-ordered, blood-based cancer testing for eligible patients in British Columbia, Canada.

Under the Agreement, the parties intend to evaluate an integrated clinical pathway that combines physician access, certified mobile blood collection, cross-border specimen logistics, and laboratory testing at EG BioMed US’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory in Bothell, Washington (the “Laboratory”). The Pilot is initially limited to up to 50 patient episodes in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia and is expected to support OkaiDx blood-based laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) for breast, colorectal, pancreatic, liver, and gastrointestinal cancers. Pursuant to the Agreement, Numia Health will coordinate physician requisitions, mobile blood collection, specimen preparation, and logistics, with laboratory analysis to be primarily performed by EG BioMed US in the United States, and YD Bio US participating as a commercial partner.

The Pilot, representing YD Bio’s first structured clinical-access initiative in Canada, follows the Company’s July 2, 2026 announcement of the Laboratory’s expansion of its U.S. footprint and reflects YD Bio’s broader strategy of building a cross-border molecular diagnostics platform through an asset-light, partnership-driven model that pairs an accredited U.S. laboratory with local physician and logistics networks. The Pilot is intended to evaluate the scalability of this cross-border clinical access model and may serve as a foundation for potential future expansion in the Canadian market.

“This collaboration reflects our strategy of expanding patient access to advanced molecular diagnostics through strong healthcare partnerships,” said Dr. Ethan Shen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YD Bio. “Through this pilot, we aim to evaluate a scalable cross-border testing workflow that is designed to broaden access for patients while maintaining the laboratory quality and regulatory standards that underpin our platform.”

The Pilot is designed to evaluate operational workflows, specimen logistics, and patient experience before the parties consider any broader, non-exclusive commercial collaboration, which would be subject to the successful completion of the Pilot and the execution of additional agreements. The OkaiDx tests are laboratory-developed tests to be performed exclusively at EG BioMed US’s Laboratory, solely at the request of a prescribing healthcare provider; they have not been cleared or approved as medical devices by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada and are offered in accordance with applicable requirements governing laboratory-developed tests.

About Numia Health

Numia Health is a Canadian healthcare company modernizing how patients access diagnostic testing. By combining an online physician-ordering platform with certified mobile blood collection, Numia Health eliminates waiting rooms and referral hurdles. Numia Health empowers patients with preventative health data by delivering fast, medical-grade lab testing paired with clear, actionable insights. For more information, please visit https://numiahealth.ca.

About EG BioMed US

EG BioMed US Inc. is the U.S. clinical-laboratory subsidiary of EG BioMed Co., Ltd., a Taiwan company and an affiliate of YD Bio. It operates a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited clinical laboratory in Bothell, Washington, focused on DNA methylation–based early cancer detection.

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio is a U.S.-anchored public biotechnology company building an integrated healthcare platform spanning regulated molecular diagnostics, clinical services, precision medicine, and life science commercialization. The Company operates DNA methylation–based oncology testing programs in the United States under a laboratory-developed test strategy and supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners through compliant life science distribution and clinical trial supply chain services. In addition, the Company maintains regulated ocular health commercialization operations and a consumer health distribution platform in Asia. For more information, visit ir.ydesgroup.com and follow the Company on Facebook, X, Threads, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions created by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the intended objectives and potential benefits of the Pilot, the possibility of broader commercial collaboration, our expansion plans, and the Company’s strategy and future performance. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and can be identified by words such as “aim,” “intend,” “seek,” “explore,” “designed to,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the ability of the parties to complete the Pilot successfully; the findings and results of evaluations conducted in connection with the Pilot; regulatory decisions and developments in the United States and Canada affecting laboratory-developed tests and cross-border testing; our ability to commercialize the Company’s products and services; and other risks and uncertainties described in YD Bio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, and encourages investors to review the risk factors in its Annual Report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

YD Bio Limited

Investor Relations

Email: investor@ydesgroup.com

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