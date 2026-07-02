Palisades’ Methodical March Toward Restart Reaches a Major Milestone

CAMDEN, N.J., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holtec International today announced that over the past several weeks, the Palisades restart project reached a watershed moment as the last of the major projects were successfully closed out and the site transitioned from large-scale activities to the remaining routine maintenance, testing, inspection, and operational readiness work required before startup. While more 5,000 individual work activities remain, this transition represents an important milestone in the historic restart effort.





The Palisades turbine-generator on turning gear, an important step in preparing the plant's power generation equipment for operation.

Among the final accomplishments in this “project phase” of restart was placement of the plant's turbine-generator on turning gear following extensive inspections, maintenance, testing, and refurbishment activities.

Another major achievement was installation and testing of a new state-of-the-art fuel handling machine, completing the upgraded fuel handling system.

Together, these projects represent the culmination of a series of major efforts carried out across the station. They mark an important transition in the Palisades restart, which included reactor vessel inspections and replacement of reactor head penetrations, primary system chemical decontamination and passivation, steam generator tube refurbishment and secondary-side cleaning, fuel receipt and inspection, operator training and requalification, and numerous equipment upgrades and modernization projects. Throughout this phase, our focus has been ensuring that Palisades is ready to support decades of safe, reliable operation.

“These accomplishments reflect the tremendous amount of work performed across the station throughout the restart effort,” said Enterprise Unit Head Steven Soler and Site Vice President Michael Schultheis. “We're now focused on safely executing the remaining testing, verification, and operational readiness activities required before startup. The plant is coming back together, and the professionalism and dedication demonstrated by our workforce continue to move the project forward.”

With the projects phase successfully completed, the plant’s managers, superintendents, and supervisors have shifted their focus to the remaining work through the Operations Command Center (OCC) and several dedicated coordination teams, where work is being managed around the clock to prepare the station for startup.

“We are proud of the tenacity and rigorous persistence of our people, and grateful for the sense of purpose and dedication they bring to this historic effort,” said Jason Stairs, Lead OCC Shift Outage Manager. “Our focus remains on safely completing the remaining work required as we prepare for fuel load.”

In recent months, the site has also welcomed continued engagement from senior U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) leadership, including Commissioners Douglas Weaver and Bradley Crowell, as well as senior staff from the agency’s Office of the Executive Director for Operations and Office of the Chief Nuclear Reactor Inspector. During their visits, NRC leaders toured the facility and received updates on ongoing restart activities.

Palisades also welcomed U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga, who represents Michigan's 4th Congressional District and the Palisades community, and U.S. Representative Scott Peters of California, a member of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation visiting the site for an update on the restart. Their visit reflects the broad bipartisan support and engagement the restart program has received from local, state, and federal leaders.

“The progress being made at Palisades is impressive and reflects the dedication and professionalism of the team carrying out this historic restart,” said Congressman Huizenga. “The return of this facility will strengthen energy reliability, support good-paying jobs, and reinforce Southwest Michigan’s important role in America’s energy future and the future of nuclear power.”





A new fuel handling machine installed as part of Palisades' upgraded Fuel Handling System, which recently completed installation and testing.

Palisades remains focused on returning the plant to safe and reliable operation once all remaining work is complete and all federal requirements and industry standards are met.

“As we enter the final phase of this historic effort, we are grateful for the support provided by our federal, state, and community partners, whose collaboration has helped make this pioneering effort possible,” said Holtec Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kris Singh. “The Palisades restart will forever serve as lasting evidence of what can be accomplished when government and private industry work together to achieve an important national objective.”

About Holtec

Holtec is a leader in nuclear energy technology, specializing in heat transfer and reactor components, spent fuel storage, small modular reactors (SMRs), and nuclear plant decommissioning. With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and energy security, Holtec provides innovative solutions that support a clean energy future. Through its expertise and pioneering technologies, Holtec is driving the next generation of nuclear energy worldwide. The company’s historic restart of the Palisades nuclear plant, marks the first-ever reopening of a U.S. nuclear facility. Holtec’s flagship SMR-300™ will deliver safe, reliable, and carbon-free power anywhere in the world.

For more information, please contact: Patrick O’Brien, Director of Government Affairs and Communications

Phone: (508) 494-4254 | Email: p.obrien@holtec.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92b5c016-eb57-4ac3-a634-9d8ab4cf833a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d523e85d-3e90-4dcf-acaa-92bb6a6a4eae