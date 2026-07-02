New York, NY, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob has been named to Ragan’s HR Technology Hot List, which recognizes standout HR technology providers whose products, platforms and solutions are helping organizations improve the employee experience, support workplace communication, strengthen engagement and deliver meaningful results for employers and employees.

HiBob Named to Ragan’s HR Technology Hot List

Ragan’s HR Technology Hot List shines a spotlight on companies providing tools and solutions across the HR technology space, from employee experience platforms and recruiting tools to solutions that help organizations better support, connect and retain their workforce.

HiBob was recognized for helping organizations navigate workforce transformation in the age of AI. The recognition highlights HiBob’s role in helping businesses turn workforce intelligence into action through a connected approach to people, performance, payroll, and workforce planning.

“We are honored to be named to Ragan’s HR Technology Hot List,” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-founder of HiBob. “Organizations today are managing a level of workforce complexity that traditional HR technology was never designed to handle. The companies that succeed over the next decade won’t be those with the most AI tools, but those that can turn workforce intelligence into action faster than their competitors.

“Too many organizations still manage people, performance, payroll, and planning in separate systems, creating blind spots that slow decision-making. The future belongs to organizations that can connect these areas and give leaders a real-time view of their workforce. That’s the transformation we’re helping our customers achieve, and we’re proud to be recognized among the companies shaping the future of HR technology.”

“Ragan’s HR Technology Hot List recognizes companies that are helping employers meet the needs of today’s workforce with clarity, creativity and measurable impact,” said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager of Ragan Communications’ Award Programs.

“These honorees represent solutions that HR, communications, employee experience and culture leaders can turn to as they look for smarter ways to attract talent, strengthen engagement, support employees and build workplaces where people can do their best work.”

Companies named to Ragan’s HR Technology Hot List gain recognition from Ragan, a trusted voice in workplace, HR and employee communications, and have the opportunity to share their work with leaders focused on the future of employee experience.

The recognition also connects HiBob to Ragan’s broader employee experience community, including Ragan’s Employee Experience Conference, taking place Aug. 3-5 in Nashville. The event brings together HR, communications, culture and employee engagement leaders to discuss the strategies, tools and ideas shaping stronger workplaces.

About HiBob

HiBob is redefining how organizations harness workforce intelligence in the era of AI. Its award-winning HCM platform, Bob, brings together HR, payroll, workforce and business data into a single AI-powered platform, helping organizations turn complexity into clarity. By connecting people data with business outcomes, Bob enables leaders to make faster, smarter decisions, improve organizational performance, and drive workforce transformation at scale.

Built for modern, multinational organizations, Bob helps HR evolve from an operational function into a strategic driver of business success. Combining AI with deep organizational insight, it empowers leaders to build more agile, resilient and high-performing workforces while creating better experiences for employees and managers alike.

More than 5,400 organizations worldwide, including eToro, Fred Perry, Huel, team.blue, SmartRecruiters and Save the Children, trust Bob to unlock organizational intelligence and build future-ready businesses.

To learn more, visit www.hibob.com.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 60 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business leaders. Its daily news sites, PRDaily.com and Ragan.com, are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Ragan's Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives, and its conferences, webinars and workshops are attended by more than 5,000 communicators a year. Ragan Training is the leading learning portal among communicators, offering more than 800 hours of training and development for communicators. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, which is held each November. Headquartered in Chicago, Ragan has team members spanning the country and loyal customers worldwide.

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