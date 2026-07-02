authID Achieves Microsoft Entra Verified ID Identity Verification Partner Certification

Certified Integration Delivers High-Assurance, Privacy-Preserving Identity Verification at Scale Across the Microsoft Ecosystem

DENVER, CO, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Entra Verified ID partner ecosystem as an Entra Verified ID Identity Verification (IDV) Partner. This milestone expands authID’s potential reach across the global Microsoft customer base and strengthens its partnership momentum with MajorKey Technologies, an Elite Microsoft Partner.



Microsoft Entra is the identity and access management platform used by hundreds of thousands of enterprises worldwide. Certification means that authID’s solution has been rigorously vetted by Microsoft for security, interoperability, and compliance standards, entailing instant credibility with enterprise buyers already leveraging the Microsoft ecosystem. authID sees the potential for strong pipeline growth from being part of that ecosystem, as it allows them to easily deliver their IDV solution to the majority of global enterprise customers.



Through Microsoft Entra Verified ID, organizations can issue verifiable credentials to enable secure, privacy-first digital interactions across workforce, customer, and partner ecosystems. By integrating authID’s biometric identity verification capabilities, enterprises can validate that a digital identity is tied to a real, present individual, defending against deepfakes while eliminating the reliance on passwords, knowledge-based verification, easily spoofed credentials, or commonly stolen or compromised devices.

Microsoft-certified solutions integrate directly with Entra's identity workflows, including Conditional Access policies, verified ID credentials, and external authentication providers. This means customers can incorporate authID into their existing identity stack without custom development or security exceptions.

“I am very proud of our team for their efforts in achieving this milestone,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Microsoft certification does not come quickly or easily, so we put in the preparation and effort needed over time to make this happen. We also appreciate the guidance of our partner MajorKey, a principal player in the Microsoft arena.”

Addressing the Expanding Digital Identity Ecosystem

The certification comes at a critical time for enterprise security and digital onboarding. The growth of identities managed by Microsoft coincides with a global surge in fraudulent identities and identity-based attacks fueled by AI and deepfake technology:

Microsoft Entra services over 800,000 organizations globally, supporting over 1 billion monthly active users, and processing over 8 billion authentications daily.

At the same time, reported losses from job scam fraud jumped from $90 million in 2020 to over $501 million in 2024, a 457% increase in four years, according to the FTC. Gartner projects that one in four candidate profiles globally could be fraudulent by 2028, underscoring the accelerating scale of AI-driven identity fraud targeting enterprise hiring and onboarding workflows.

As enterprises accelerate digital transformation and remote work initiatives, identity verification has become a foundational requirement across hiring, onboarding, account recovery, and privileged access workflows, especially when leveraging the Microsoft identity platform.

Expanding authID’s Reach Across the Microsoft Ecosystem

authID’s inclusion as an IDV partner significantly broadens its addressable market by enabling access to the growing base of Microsoft Entra customers deploying Zero Trust architectures. Achieving certification required meeting strict technical and security requirements, while providing pre-built trust with IT decision-makers, procurement officers, and compliance reviewers. It can also serve as an important competitive differentiator in enterprise RFPs as the list of certified vendors is small and limited.

With the addition of Microsoft Entra Verified ID support, authID is doubling down on its channel-first strategy. MajorKey Technologies is bringing authID-powered identity verification to enterprise customers through its Microsoft Entra-focused solutions and services and IDProof+ solution, built around authID Proof™. This partnership enables authID to scale through Microsoft’s ecosystem of global system integrators, resellers, and enterprise customers, creating a repeatable, partner-led revenue model.

Delivering Privacy-First, High-Assurance Identity Verification

authID’s technology uniquely combines high-assurance biometric verification with a privacy-first architecture:



Sub-second identity verification with industry-leading accuracy

Zero biometric data storage, reducing enterprise liability and regulatory exposure

Liveness detection and deepfake protection to ensure the real user is present

Seamless integration with Microsoft Entra Verified ID APIs and credential flows

By combining authID Proof™ with Microsoft’s decentralized identity platform, organizations can establish trust at every digital interaction while preserving user privacy.

“Identity has become the new security perimeter, and verifying the real person behind every digital interaction is mission-critical,” added Daguro. “Our inclusion in the Microsoft Entra Verified ID ecosystem, a designation not shared by many of our competitors, allows us to bring high-assurance, privacy-preserving identity verification to enterprises at scale, while accelerating our partner-led growth with Microsoft-focused system integrators.”

About authID



authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry.

For more information, visit www.authID.ai or

https://developer.authid.ai/docs/proof-and-entra-verified-id.

Investor Relations Contacts



investor-relations@authID.ai

Microsoft® and Entra® are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.