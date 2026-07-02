Jyong Biotech Showcases Botanical Drug Portfolio at BIO 2026 International Convention

New Taipei City, Taiwan, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the “Company” or “Jyong Biotech”), a science-driven biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative plant-derived therapeutics, today announced its participation in the BIO International Convention (BIO 2026), held in San Diego, California, from June 22 to June 25, 2026. Having participated in the BIO International Convention for over a decade without missing a single year, Jyong Biotech once again exhibited at the Taiwan Pavilion. The Company conducted in-depth discussions with global pharmaceutical companies, investment institutions, and industry partners and had the opportunity to present the Company and its assets to them.

During the convention, Jyong Biotech presented its botanical new drug candidate, Botreso® (API-1), to international pharmaceutical companies as the Company continues advancing global licensing discussions. Targeting benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), the Company has conducted four Phase III clinical trials for Botreso® across the United States and Taiwan. The Company believes the drug candidate offers a potentially attractive solution for long-term treatment needs, backed by its proven safety, tolerability, and clinical profile.

Driven by an aging global population and rising obesity rates, the BPH and LUTS market continues to expand, with the number of BPH patients projected to grow by 35% to 40% between 2021 and 2035 according to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD 2021) study and BMC Urology. To capitalize on this, Jyong Biotech is accelerating its New Drug Application (NDA) preparations and global licensing plans. Supported by initial licensing agreement and active discussions with several pharmaceutical partners, the Company aims to expedite commercialization in key markets—including the US, Europe, and Asia—through regional licensing and strategic alliances.

Reflecting on the event, Ms. Fu-Feng Kuo, Chairwoman of Jyong Biotech, stated, “Having the opportunity to meet with international pharmaceutical companies at BIO 2026 is an important step in entering the global market. Guided by a commitment to clinical trials and scientific evidence, we are dedicated to developing plant-derived therapeutics that offer both safety and efficacy. We hope to provide global patients with additional treatment options and contribute to advancements in the botanical drug sector.” Moving forward, Jyong Biotech will continue to pursue its global development strategy through technology out-licensing, co-development, and regional partnerships.



As of the date of this press release, Botreso® and PCP remain investigational new drug candidates and have not been approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction. Jyong Biotech will comply with applicable regulatory disclosure obligations and provide timely, accurate, and complete updates on material developments.

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, BOTRESO®, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers' health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. For more information, please visit: https://www.jyongbio.com/, https://jyongir.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement, prospectuses, annual and interim reports, and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Jyong Biotech Ltd.

ir@jyongbio.com

Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wfsir.com

Phone: +1 628 283 9214