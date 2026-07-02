Treasure Global Secures Canadian MSB Registration to Accelerate Oxi Wallet’s Global Fintech Expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company focused on AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation, today announced that it has secured access to a Canadian Money Services Business (“MSB”) registration, marking a significant regulatory milestone that accelerates the global expansion of its flagship digital financial platform, Oxi Wallet.

The milestone marks a pivotal step in the Company’s strategy to build a trusted, globally connected digital financial ecosystem, positioning Oxi Wallet to evolve beyond a digital wallet into a comprehensive financial platform designed to connect traditional finance with the rapidly expanding digital asset economy.

Supported by a regulated operating framework, the Company plans to progressively expand OXI Wallet’s capabilities to include cross-border payments, remittances, foreign exchange services, stablecoin-enabled settlement, and fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat conversion capabilities. It also supports regulated fund movement under applicable requirements, positioning OXI Wallet as a compliant digital financial infrastructure layer within Treasure Global’s ecosystem strategy.

“Securing access to a Canadian MSB registration marks a significant regulatory milestone,” said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global. “With access to a Canada MSB registration secured, we are positioned to move OXI Wallet into its next phase as a regulated digital financial services platform and accelerate expansion across Asia-Pacific, and advance our global scaling strategy.”

The Company believes the development expands its addressable opportunity across the global payments and digital asset infrastructure markets. Visa reported 257.5 billion payment transactions and US$14.2 trillion in payment volume in fiscal year 2025, underscoring the scale of global digital payments infrastructure.

At the same time, blockchain-based financial systems continue to gain adoption. Visa Onchain Analytics indicates circulating stablecoin supply has exceeded US$272 billion, with over US$10.2 trillion in adjusted annual transaction volume, reflecting accelerating use of digital assets for settlement and cross-border transfers. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has also surpassed US$3 trillion.

Treasure Global believes these trends reflect a structural shift toward integrated, digital-first financial infrastructure. OXI Wallet is being developed as a unified platform enabling users to hold, transfer, convert, and transact across fiat and digital currencies within a compliant ecosystem.

Following the MSB registration, the Company plans to accelerate the commercialization of OXI Wallet and prioritize rapid expansion across Asia-Pacific markets, including integration with regional payment systems such as QR-based networks, DuitNow, PayNow, and domestic banking rails to enable seamless interoperability between global and local payment ecosystems.

Looking ahead, OXI Wallet is expected to evolve into a broader financial infrastructure platform with planned enhancements including card issuance capabilities, expanded cross-border payment corridors, embedded financial services, and a loyalty and rewards layer supporting travel and lifestyle benefits.

The Company views the MSB registration as a key regulatory building block in its long-term strategy to develop a globally connected fintech ecosystem spanning digital assets, payments infrastructure, and localized financial rails.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 31, 2026, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org