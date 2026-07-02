Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

RICHARD ROTH

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VCT PLC

b)

LEI

2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 Identification code

OT1 ORDINARY SHARES OF 1p EACH 

GB00BN73FM99

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

 
OT1: £0.195

12,500

  

d)

Aggregated information

 - Volume/ Price/Total

  

OT1: 12,500 SHARES @ 19.5p £2,437.50

e)

Date of the transaction

29 JUNE 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Following the above transaction, Richard Roth’s total holdings in the Company are 273,372 Ordinary Shares representing 0.98% of the Company's issued share capital. 

  

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary

Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • June 02, 2026 09:20 ET | Source: Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc
    1st Quarter Results

    2 June 2026                                     Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30      1st Quarter Results  Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc...

    Read More
  • May 12, 2026 05:33 ET | Source: Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc
    Director Declaration

    Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (the "Company") LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30 Director/PDMR Shareholding The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse...

    Read More
 