Quaint Oak Bank Marks 100th Anniversary, Celebrating a Century of Service and Community Commitment

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A century after opening its doors, Quaint Oak Bank is proudly celebrating 100 years of partnership, progress, and community commitment.

What began in 1926 as a local savings institution has evolved into a trusted financial partner for individuals, families, and businesses, while remaining true to its founding values of service, integrity, and community investment.

“Reaching 100 years is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the generations of customers, employees, shareholders, and community partners who have placed their trust in Quaint Oak Bank,” said Robert T. Strong, Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud of our history, grateful for the relationships that have shaped our success, and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

As part of its centennial year, Quaint Oak Bank has focused on strengthening its connection to the communities it serves through a series of visible, lasting initiatives designed to support accessibility, sustainability, and local engagement. These efforts build on the Bank’s broader “100 Years Growing with You” campaign, which emphasizes community revitalization and long-term impact.

Community Impact During the Centennial Year

A central component of the Bank’s centennial year has been its tree planting program, which ties growth directly to community investment. Initially launched with a commitment to plant 100 trees, the program has expanded alongside new customer relationships. To date, Quaint Oak Bank has planted 233 trees.

In addition to the tree initiative, Quaint Oak Bank has expanded partnerships with local organizations to support accessibility and community development. This includes continued collaboration with organizations such as The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to inclusion and long-term community impact.

The Bank has also invested in local libraries and community spaces, building on its recently announced library partnerships to support programs and resources that expand access to education, digital tools, and community-based learning opportunities.

“Our centennial is not only a celebration of our history, but an opportunity to invest in the future,” Strong said. “These initiatives are intended to leave a lasting legacy in the communities that have been part of our success for the past century.”

Continuing a Legacy of Service

Quaint Oak Bank views its 100th anniversary not only as a milestone, but as a continuation of its long-term commitment to responsible growth and community-focused service. The Bank’s centennial initiatives reflect that commitment through visible investments in the places its customers and employees call home.

“Our centennial is both a reflection and a commitment,” Strong added. “We’re proud of what we’ve built and remain committed to serving our customers and communities with the same steady approach that has guided us for 100 years.”

About Quaint Oak Bank

Quaint Oak Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO), a financial services company. Providing exceptional customer service since 1926, Quaint Oak Bank has adapted and grown to match the ever-changing demands of the market. Dedicated to delivering forward-thinking banking technology to its customers, Quaint Oak Bank offers financial solutions that fuel the growth of business. Learn more at www.quaintoak.com | Member FDIC.

Contact

Antonella Weidman

Corporate Communications & Shareholder Services Manager

Quaint Oak Bank

215.364.4059