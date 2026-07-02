Zoom to Acquire Common Room, Bringing Buyer Intelligence to its AI Revenue Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Common Room, an AI-native Go-to-Market (GTM) intelligence platform that turns fragmented signals and siloed customer data into complete, person-level buyer intelligence and activates it with AI agents.

Revenue teams today are drowning in tools but starved for clarity. Buyer signals are scattered across CRM, product usage, marketing, and engagement systems. Enrichment comes from a patchwork of vendors with coverage gaps that revenue teams don't discover until they're mid-sequence and the AI tools meant to help are built on incomplete, stale data that produces generic, untrustworthy output. The result is wasted effort on the wrong accounts at the wrong moments, hours lost to manual research, and AI that teams quietly abandon. Common Room solves this by unifying fragmented signals and partial identities into complete, person-level buyer intelligence, then activating it with AI agents revenue teams can actually trust.

Common Room unifies first-party data across CRM, product, marketing, and engagement systems with real-world buying signals to give revenue teams a continuously refreshed view of every buyer. Its RoomieAI agents handle account and contact research, message personalization, and prospecting, surfacing directly inside the tools where revenue teams already work. Used by GTM teams at companies including Atlassian, Anthropic, Autodesk, Notion, Okta, and Snowflake, Common Room consolidates the enrichment, signals, and workflow tooling that revenue teams have historically stitched together from many vendors.

The acquisition is a natural extension of Zoom Revenue Accelerator, Zoom's revenue orchestration platform that captures and analyzes sales conversations to deliver real-time coaching, deal intelligence, and accurate forecasting. Common Room adds the buyer intelligence that amplifies Zoom Revenue Accelerator, informing reps which accounts are in-market, who the buyers are, and why to reach out, before the call ever happens. Together, they close the loop across the full revenue journey on one platform without stitching together many point solutions.

"With Common Room, we’re extending Zoom’s system of action upstream, combining the richest context of how organizations engage with a real-time understanding of every buyer," said Abhisht Arora, Chief Strategy Officer of Zoom. "Revenue teams will now have a single, unified platform that will help them reach the right person at the right moment with the right message at every stage of a deal, cutting busywork and driving better commercial outcomes."

"We built Common Room to give every seller a real understanding of the person and the organization on the other side of the deal," said Linda Lian, CEO of Common Room. "Joining Zoom connects our graph to the conversations sellers have every day where deals are actually won and to the AI that can act on it. With Zoom's scale, resources, and global reach, we'll be able to accelerate our roadmap while continuing to serve and innovate for our customers."

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more – all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com.

About Common Room

Common Room is the AI-native GTM Platform that turns complete and trusted buyer intelligence into action – and gives revenue teams the control to govern and scale that execution across their GTM workflows. Common Room unifies first-party customer data with real-world buyer signals into a continuously updated system of buyer intelligence, and uses AI agents to help revenue teams prioritize, understand what’s changing, and execute with precision. Learn more at commonroom.io.

Contacts

Zoom

Karen Modlin

Head of Corporate Communications

press@zoom.us

Common Room

Tasha Reasor

SVP, Marketing

press@commonroom.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often use words such as “will,” “can,” “expect,” and similar expressions, or discuss plans or intentions. There are important risks and uncertainties that could materially impact the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, the need to timely satisfy any closing conditions to the proposed acquisition, and to realize the anticipated benefits of any combined operations. More details about these and other risks to Zoom’s business are in Zoom’s most recent Form 10-Q, available on Zoom’s website. Forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and speak only as of this date, and Zoom does not undertake any duty to update this information unless required by law.