Deploy Zoom Virtual Agent Receptionist across any telephony environment

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced a standalone offering for Zoom Virtual Agent (ZVA) Receptionist, enabling organizations to add an AI-powered front desk to their existing phone system without requiring Zoom Phone, helping organizations improve customer responsiveness, extend business availability, and capture more opportunities.

For many businesses, inbound calls are opportunities to win a customer, book an appointment, or strengthen an existing relationship. Yet according to research , 71% of consumers find calling a business more stressful than the issue they're trying to resolve, and 50% say they would switch to a competitor after a single bad experience.

With Zoom Virtual Agent Receptionist, organizations can provide fast, always-available customer assistance through natural, conversational AI that answers calls, assists customers, and routes inquiries around the clock. With support for more than 10 languages, built-in live transcription, appointment scheduling, and intelligent call routing, Zoom Virtual Agent Receptionist helps businesses deliver responsive customer experiences while enabling employees to focus on the conversations that matter most.

“Businesses shouldn’t have to replace their phone system to benefit from AI,” said Chris Moss, general manager of Zoom Phone. "Every inbound call is an opportunity to serve a customer or nurture a prospect. With the standalone Zoom Virtual Agent Receptionist offering, organizations can quickly add an AI-powered front desk to their existing systems, helping them answer more calls, respond faster, and stay available around the clock.”

Extending AI Receptionist capabilities beyond Zoom Phone

Originally introduced as part of Zoom Phone, Zoom Virtual Agent Receptionist is now available across existing business phone systems, making it easier for organizations to adopt AI without changing their communications infrastructure.

Zoom Virtual Agent Receptionist helps organizations:

Answer and greet every caller with natural, conversational AI in multiple languages.

Resolve common customer needs by answering business questions, scheduling appointments, and providing after-hours support.

Connect customers to the right person with intelligent call routing and seamless handoff when human assistance is needed.





Organizations can now add an AI-powered front desk without changing their existing phone system, making it easier to improve customer responsiveness while preserving existing technology investments and avoiding major migrations.

Whether supporting a retail store, healthcare practice, law office, or growing small business, Zoom Virtual Agent Receptionist helps ensure every caller receives timely, professional assistance while enabling employees to remain focused on serving customers.

Helping organizations capture every opportunity.

Since every inbound call has the potential to generate new business, appointments, or revenue, responsiveness is key to maintaining a competitive edge. During busy periods, after hours, or when employees are focused on helping customers in person, businesses often struggle to respond as quickly as customers expect.

By bringing AI receptionist capabilities to existing phone systems, Zoom is helping organizations improve responsiveness, extend business availability, and create better first impressions without disrupting the technology they already trust.

Available now

Standalone Zoom Virtual Agent Receptionist is available for purchase online beginning today, starting at $29.99 USD per month/100 minutes, or $24.99 USD per month/100 minutes with annual billing. To learn more, visit Zoom.com .

Organizations can also explore Zoom Virtual Agent Receptionist through a free trial program available to both new and existing customers.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com .

Zoom Public Relations

Travis Isaman

press@zoom.us