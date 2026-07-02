ADI Predictstreet Expands into New Prediction Markets Following Successful Launch for FIFA World Cup 2026™

GIBRALTAR, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADI Predictstreet, the global prediction market platform and Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, today announced the next phase of its growth strategy after successfully completing the initial phase of its regulatory framework in Gibraltar.

Following strong performance across its regulatory obligations – including operational resilience, consumer protection, compliance and market integrity – ADI Predictstreet has received permission to expand beyond football into a significantly broader range of regulated prediction markets.

At the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ tournament, the platform will progressively introduce new markets across additional sports, entertainment, culture, weather, and selected political events, further advancing its long-term ambition to become the leading destination for understanding what the world believes will happen next.

The expansion represents an important milestone in ADI Predictstreet's broader mission to bring prediction markets into the mainstream by enabling individuals to forecast real-world outcomes through transparent, regulated and accessible markets.

"Successfully completing this first phase with Gibraltar validates both our platform and our approach to responsible innovation," said Dimitrios Psarrakis, CEO of ADI Predictstreet. "While sport was the ideal place to introduce our prediction market platform to a global audience, our ambition has always been to build one where people can participate in forecasting the events that shape our world – from sport and entertainment to culture, weather and beyond."

“When Gibraltar licensed ADI Predictstreet, we saw an opportunity to lead the development of a new regulated sector founded on innovation, integrity and consumer protection,” said Nigel Feetham, KC MP, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Government of Gibraltar. “In just a few months, that vision has gained global recognition through the FIFA World Cup™ and a series of landmark international partnerships. It demonstrates how forward-looking regulation can create entirely new markets, attract world-class businesses and reinforce Gibraltar’s position as one of the world’s leading regulatory jurisdictions.”

From Sport to a Global Prediction Platform

ADI Predictstreet launched globally through football as FIFA's first-ever Official Prediction Market Partner, introducing prediction markets to billions of fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

That partnership demonstrated how forecasting can become a natural extension of fan engagement while providing the foundation for the platform's broader expansion into additional market categories.

To deepen its liquidity, reach and impact around the tournament, ADI Predictstreet has consistently been executing a disciplined strategy of growing the prediction markets category through a network of leading partners, while actively expanding the ADI Predictstreet standalone platform. This includes notable partnerships with Kalshi to expand its global presence, Fanatics Markets in the United States, Matchbook across the UK, Ireland, and Brazil, DAZN, among others. Together, these partnerships provide a scalable foundation for long-term growth as ADI Predictstreet expands into additional jurisdictions and introduces prediction markets to more traders around the world.

Powered by ADI Chain

ADI Predictstreet is built on ADI Chain's compliance-ready institutional blockchain infrastructure, which leverages ZKsync's Airbender zero-knowledge proof technology. ADI Predictstreet is the first consumer-facing application deployed on ADI Chain's institutional-grade infrastructure, providing the scalability, transparency, and security required to support thousands of regulated prediction markets globally.

As ADI Predictstreet expands into additional categories and jurisdictions, ADI Chain will continue to provide the compliance-ready digital infrastructure supporting secure market operations, transparent settlement and long-term global scalability.

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About ADI Predictstreet

ADI Predictstreet is a Gibraltar-licensed and regulated prediction market platform and the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, enabling users to forecast outcomes first in football, and eventually through global news, technology, and culture. By harnessing collective intelligence from a global community, the platform transforms sentiment into measurable probabilities, creating a new model for digital participation and decision-making. Built on ADI Chain’s compliance-ready infrastructure, ADI Predictstreet is designed to scale into thousands of prediction markets worldwide in the future where individuals and communities can engage with and anticipate what happens next.

For more information visit adipredictstreet.com or email media@adipredictstreet.com.