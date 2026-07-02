Profound Launches Aim to Transform AI Search Data into Marketing Execution

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Profound announced Profound Aim, an always-on background agent that helps marketing teams identify their highest-impact opportunities, prioritize work, and coordinate execution.

AI Search has fundamentally changed how brands are discovered. Marketing teams now have access to more information than ever before, including prompt trends, brand visibility, citations, sentiment, competitive benchmarks, and factual accuracy across AI platforms. While this data has made AI Search measurable, it has also made marketing significantly more complex. Teams are overwhelmed by dashboards and signals but lack the time to determine what deserves attention first.

Profound Aim solves this problem by continuously monitoring every signal across the Profound platform, marrying it with the rest of your brand’s context and priorities, identifying the opportunities most likely to improve goal metrics and transforming them into actionable Projects that marketing teams can execute with AI-powered workflows while teams remain firmly in control.

"Marketing teams don't need another dashboard. They need to know what to do next," said James Cadwallader, CEO and Co-Founder of Profound. "Aim works in the background, constantly looking for the moments that matter. It tells your team what changed, why it matters, and what to do about it. Instead of spending hours figuring out where to focus, marketers can spend their time actually moving the needle."

The First AI Marketer Built for AI Search

Rather than simply reporting metrics, Aim identifies opportunities, explains why they matter, creates actionable Projects, and coordinates execution through Profound Agents while keeping marketers in control.

Key capabilities include:

Always-on opportunity detection. Continuously monitors visibility, sentiment, and accuracy across AI responses, prompt volumes, agentic traffic, and integrated brand data across your knowledge base and connected apps to identify the highest-impact opportunities.

Continuously monitors visibility, sentiment, and accuracy across AI responses, prompt volumes, agentic traffic, and integrated brand data across your knowledge base and connected apps to identify the highest-impact opportunities. Prioritized recommendations. Explains what changed, why it matters, and the business impact so teams know exactly where to focus.

Explains what changed, why it matters, and the business impact so teams know exactly where to focus. Project creation and tracking. Converts opportunities into structured marketing Projects with detailed briefs, specific tasks, and recommended Agent workflows.

Converts opportunities into structured marketing Projects with detailed briefs, specific tasks, and recommended Agent workflows. AI-powered execution. Routes work to specialized Profound Agents for research, content creation, optimization, and other marketing tasks while keeping marketers in control of every approval.

Routes work to specialized Profound Agents for research, content creation, optimization, and other marketing tasks while keeping marketers in control of every approval. Closed-loop optimization. Measures how completed work changes targeted metrics and continuously refines future recommendations based on real-world performance.





"The projects Aim surfaces are literally gold. They are perfectly aligned to what we're trying to accomplish,” said Sarah Shaffer, Organic Growth Manager at Plaid.

Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, Profound Aim is purpose-built for marketers and grounded in the industry's most comprehensive AI Search intelligence platform. Every recommendation is informed by a proprietary AI harness Profound has built and highly contextualized data, ensuring marketing teams are acting on real intelligence that drives results for their brand rather than generic AI suggestions.

As AI-mediated discovery continues to reshape digital marketing, brands need more than visibility into how they appear inside AI platforms. They need a system that continuously identifies opportunities, prioritizes work, and helps teams execute faster without adding operational complexity. By connecting AI Search intelligence directly to marketing execution, Profound Aim enables organizations to spend less time deciding what to do next and more time improving how customers discover their brands.

About Profound

Profound is the marketing platform for the era of AI. Thousands of teams use Profound’s Agents to understand, control, and scale how they appear across AI Search. Trusted by Figma, Walmart, Ramp, MongoDB, Chime, and U.S. Bank, Profound arms visionary marketers with the tools to win the zero-click internet.