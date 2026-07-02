Kish Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10% to $0.44 Per Share

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: KISB) (“Kish” or the “Company”), parent company of Kish Bank, today announced that on July 1, 2026, its Board of Directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by $0.04, or 10%, to $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2026.

“Our sustained profitability has enabled us to raise the cash dividend for the eleventh consecutive year, while continuing to retain a significant portion of our earnings to support our growth strategies,” said Gregory T. Hayes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The increased dividend reflects the Board’s confidence in the strength of our business model and reaffirms our unwavering commitment to building sustained performance for our shareholders.”

Kish Bancorp has paid uninterrupted dividends since the formation of the holding company in 1987, and previously as Kishacoquillas Valley National Bank.

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA, with executive offices in State College, PA and an Innovation Center in Reedsville, PA. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates 20 locations serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties in Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern Ohio. In addition to Kish Bank, other business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers trust, fiduciary, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. KISB is the OTCQX stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc. For additional information, please visit ir.kishbancorp.com or otcmarkets.com/stock/KISB.

Contact: Amanda Dutrow, AVP, Administrative Services Manager, 814-325-7252