NFSA Partners with Fall River Fire Department as Anniversary of Gabriel House Assisted Living Fire Approaches: Live Fire Demo on July 8th

Fall River, MA, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the one-year anniversary of the Gabriel House Assisted Living Fire approaches, the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) is working with the Fall River, MA Fire Department to recreate the deadly fire scenario that firefighters faced on the night and early morning of July 13th and 14th, 2025. Ten residents died, and more than 30 people – including six firefighters, were injured. This was the deadliest fire in Massachusetts in more than four decades, and as research following the fire determined, the fire sprinkler system was not properly inspected, tested, or maintained. In fact, recalled fire sprinklers found in the building should have been replaced many years ago.

Following the fire, media reports have frequently suggested that the fire sprinkler system failed. Reports from officials indicate had it not been for the fire sprinklers that activated more people would have likely died. It is vital to clarify the importance of systems installed, tested, and maintained to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, specifically NFPA 25. NFSA supports the Fall River Fire Department in their quest to change the standards. We also want to provide education and awareness to the public with our demonstration.

“Our objective with the live fire demonstration on Wednesday, July 8th is to illustrate the difference between a fire sprinkler system that has been properly installed, inspected, tested, and maintained and one that has been compromised, similar to the conditions identified at the Gabriel House,” said NFSA President Shane Ray. “We want to demonstrate the life safety benefits achieved when fire protection systems are installed, inspected, tested, and maintained in accordance with the most current nationally recognized codes and standards, while also illustrating the challenges firefighters can face when a critical system component is missing or does not perform as intended. The proper installation, inspection, testing, and maintenance of fire protection systems is essential to protecting lives and property, and it is a responsibility we take very seriously.”

It’s important to note that the NFSA and Fall River Fire Department are partnering with several other national fire service organizations that will have representatives at the event next week. Those organizations include the National Association of State Fire Marshals, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the National Fire Protection Association, the International Association of Fire Fighters, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, and the Massachusetts Fire Chiefs Association.

“This fire changed our department and reinforced the importance of constantly learning from every tragedy,” said Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon. “While nothing can undo what happened, we have worked to make sure those lessons lead to meaningful action. We canvassed our community and identified six high-risk properties with the same type of sprinkler heads that were installed at Gabriel House, and we followed up with inspections at each of those locations. We also submitted a proposal through the National Fire Protection Association’s standards development process that, if adopted, will strengthen fire codes and standards nationwide and help prevent other communities from experiencing a tragedy like this one.”

Specifics about the burn demonstration on July 8th:

Location: Fall River Fire Department, 140 Commerce Drive, Fall River, MA

Timeline:

10:00 Sprinkler Burn

11:00 Media Event

12:00 Lunch

1:00 Non-Sprinkler Burn

2:00 Media Event

NFSA wants to create a more fire-safe world and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rises and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive lifesaving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world’s most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires. We want to work with all stakeholders to help solve this problem.

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association: NFSA was founded in 1905. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world’s most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work, and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest materials, statistics, and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders to fulfill the vision of a safer world.