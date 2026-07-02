NetBet seals exciting new partnership with innovative provider Wicked Games

LONDON, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online gaming operator NetBet has strengthened its casino offering through a new partnership with cutting-edge games provider, Wicked Games.

As part of this collaboration, a selection of engaging titles from Wicked Games’ growing portfolio will be integrated across NetBet’s platform, giving players access to a fresh mix of slots.

This latest agreement reinforces NetBet’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its position within the competitive iGaming landscape. By continuously introducing high-quality content across its slots vertical, NetBet delivers a diverse, dynamic and premium gaming experience for players.

Wicked Games has quickly built a positive reputation within the industry for its creative approach to game development. Known for delivering visually-striking slots, the provider blends innovative mechanics with strong entertainment value to appeal to a wide audience.

NetBet users will now be able to explore a range of Wicked Games’ most popular titles, including Transformers, Nitro 100 and Astro, enriching the platform’s content offering and providing new opportunities for entertainment.

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet, said:

“This partnership with Wicked Games marks an exciting step in strengthening our global content portfolio. Their innovative approach to slots makes them a valuable addition to the NetBet family. We’re always looking to bring fresh and engaging content to our players, and we’re confident this collaboration will deliver exactly that.”

Alejandro Cristache, Partnership Manager at Wicked Games, added:

“Partnering with NetBet enables us to bring our games to a broader international audience. NetBet’s strong global presence and commitment to quality make them an ideal partner as we continue to grow. We’re excited to see our slots available on their platform and look forward to a successful partnership.”

For more information contact pr@netbet.com.