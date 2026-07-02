Société BIC Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

Clichy, France – July 2nd, 2026

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Société BIC and Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2026:

9,040 shares

€2,779,279.59

It is reminded that, at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets appeared:

13,169 shares

€2,390,514.77

From January 1st to June 30th, 2026, the following transactions were negotiated:

1,647 purchases

1,709 sales

During the same period, the traded volume amounted to:

205,700 shares for €11,309,213.83 purchases

215,756 shares for €11,905,972.39 sales

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com











Apolline Celeyron

Global Communications Director

+33 6 13 63 44 43

apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Half 2026 Results July 29, 2026 BIC 2026 Strategic Update September 8, 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales October 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and brushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

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