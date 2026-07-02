BIC: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

 | Source: Societe BIC Societe BIC

Société BIC Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

Clichy, France – July 2nd, 2026

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Société BIC and Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2026:

  • 9,040 shares
  • €2,779,279.59

It is reminded that, at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets appeared:

  • 13,169 shares
  • €2,390,514.77

From January 1st to June 30th, 2026, the following transactions were negotiated:

  • 1,647 purchases
  • 1,709 sales

During the same period, the traded volume amounted to:

  • 205,700 shares for €11,309,213.83 purchases
  • 215,756 shares for €11,905,972.39 sales

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com

 

Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com

 

 

 		Apolline Celeyron
Global Communications Director 
+33 6 13 63 44 43
apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

 

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

 

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Half 2026 ResultsJuly 29, 2026
BIC 2026 Strategic UpdateSeptember 8, 2026
Third Quarter 2026 Net SalesOctober 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and brushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Attachment


Tags

BIC Liquidity contract contrat de liquidité

Attachments

Liquidity contract-JUN2026
GlobeNewswire

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