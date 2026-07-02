BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For June 2026

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For June 2026

Clichy, France – July 02, 2026

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for June 2026:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 04/06/2026 5,046 55.3788 279,441.42 04/06/2026 2,035 55.3788 112,695.86 05/06/2026 15,701 55.5035 871,460.45 05/06/2026 34 55.5035 1,887.12 08/06/2026 4,565 55.6866 254,209.20 09/06/2026 634 55.7000 35,313.80 10/06/2026 2,356 55.4773 130,704.60 12/06/2026 6,310 56.4816 356,399.10 15/06/2026 4,663 56.9000 265,324.70 16/06/2026 1,373 56.9880 78,244.50 17/06/2026 45 56.9000 2,560.50 18/06/2026 1,218 57.4782 70,008.40 19/06/2026 5,156 58.0000 299,048.00 22/06/2026 5,900 56.9083 335,758.97 23/06/2026 1,516 57.4759 87,133.46 24/06/2026 2,702 56.7959 153,462.52 25/06/2026 23,151 57.1548 1,323,190.77 26/06/2026 22,873 57.3001 1,310,625.19 29/06/2026 8,127 57.8732 470,335.50 TOTAL 113,405 56.7683 6,437,804.07

Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com











Apolline Celeyron

Global Communications Director

+33 6 13 63 44 43

apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Half 2026 Results July 29, 2026 BIC 2026 Strategic Update September 8, 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales October 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and brushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

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