Final results of Suominen Corporation’s oversubscribed rights issue

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on July 2, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. (EEST)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The final results of Suominen Corporation’s (hereinafter the “Company” or “Suominen”) rights issue (the “Offering”) show that a total of 81,504,500 subscriptions for new shares (the “New Shares”) were made in the Offering, corresponding to approximately 105.7 per cent of the 77,121,272 New Shares offered in the Offering, and the Offering was thus oversubscribed. A total of 74,851,760 New Shares were subscribed for with subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 97.1 per cent of the New Shares. In addition, 2,269,512 New Shares were allocated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering in the secondary subscription to subscribers who subscribed for New Shares with subscription rights. The subscription price in the Offering was EUR 0.36 per New Share. Suominen receives gross proceeds of approximately EUR 28 million from the Offering.

Suominen’s Board of Directors has today approved the subscriptions made in the Offering, and allocated the New Shares to be issued, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering. As a result of the Offering, the total number of shares in Suominen will increase by 77,121,272 from 58,259,219 to 135,380,491. The New Shares issued in the Offering amount to approximately 57.0 per cent of the issued shares in Suominen following the Offering.

The last day of trading in the interim shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Helsinki Stock Exchange”) will be on or about 3 July 2026. The New Shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on or about 3 July 2026. The interim shares will be merged with the Company’s existing shares once the New Shares have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The merger will take place on or about 3 July 2026. The trading in the New Shares on Helsinki Stock Exchange will commence on or about 6 July 2026. The New Shares will carry entitlement to any dividends and other distributions of funds, as well as other shareholder rights in the Company, once the New Shares have been registered in the Trade Register and delivered to the investor’s book-entry account maintained with Euroclear Finland Ltd, on or about 6 July 2026.

Advisers

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch and Nordea Bank Abp are acting as the joint global coordinators in the Offering (the “Joint Global Coordinators”). Aventum Partners Ltd is acting as the financial advisor to the Company. Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd is acting as the legal advisor to the Company. Miltton Ltd is acting as the communications advisor to the Company. Borenius Attorneys Ltd is acting as the legal advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3268

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi

About Suominen Corporation

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This release is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. Securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to register any part of the share issue in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such relevant legal restrictions. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for release, publication or distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or is located in, any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such release, distribution, publication, availability or use would violate law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

In any EEA Member State, other than Finland, this release is only addressed to and is only directed to “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”).

In the United Kingdom, this release is only addressed to and is only directed to persons who are "qualified investors" as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 who also (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) fall within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any securities mentioned herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.

This release does neither constitute a prospectus as defined in the Prospectus Regulation nor a document containing the information set out in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation and, as such, it does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or a solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity in relation to any securities.

No part of this release, nor the fact of its release, publication or distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the pertinence, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person, shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss, however arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this release. Each person must rely on their own examination and analysis of the Company, its subsidiaries, its securities and the transactions, including the merits and risks involved.

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch and Nordea Bank Abp are acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the rights issue. Neither Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch nor Nordea Bank Abp will regard any other person as their respective client in relation to the rights issue. Neither Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch nor Nordea Bank Abp will be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for giving advice in relation to the rights issue or any transaction or arrangement referred to herein.

This release includes forward-looking statements. These statements may not be based on historical facts, but are statements about future expectations. When used in this release, the words “aims,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company and the transactions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review, confirm or to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise following the date of this release.