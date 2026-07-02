Half-yearly report on Exosens’ liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

 | Source: Exosens Exosens

PRESS RELEASE
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 2 JULY 2026

HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2026:

  • 25,873 shares; and
  • 951,067.91 euros in cash.

During the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026, the following transactions were executed:

  • On the buy side, 277,792 shares for 16,925,151.54 euros (2,056 transactions); and
  • On the sell side, 259,266 shares for 15,946,111.63 euros (3,128 transactions).

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2025:

  • 7,347 shares; and
  • 1,921,725.07 euros in cash.

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:

  • 0 share; and
  • 2,000,000 euros in cash.

Contact

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com


 Buy SideSell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total2,056277,79216,925,151.543,128259,26615,946,111.63
01/02/202661,25060,800.00263,250160,225.00
01/05/202641,00050,080.00313,750191,812.50
01/06/2026---1355029,397.50
01/07/2026531216,186.561875040,792.50
01/08/2026760033,162.002360034,320.00
01/09/2026650027,250.00191,05058,054.50
01/12/202681,15066,711.50401,25073,225.00
01/13/2026131,32073,431.60201,25070,150.00
01/14/20261790050,121.00341,10061,963.00
01/15/2026121,50184,206.10121,12663,607.74
01/16/2026742324,428.252072442,006.48
01/19/202661,25072,200.001627015,822.00
01/20/2026202,000112,380.00161,35076,099.50
01/21/2026101,00056,300.002180045,408.00
01/22/2026352,979164,053.532280044,656.00
01/23/2026161,34172,722.43331,45079,286.00
01/26/2026392,600139,750.00644024,266.00
01/27/2026575039,900.002090048,204.00
01/28/2026121,70091,307.00221,44078,364.80
01/29/2026162,000107,400.00151,20064,776.00
01/30/2026181,76493,738.96231,70091,069.00
02/02/2026171,907100,670.53241,48078,691.60
02/03/202691,00054,200.00412,300125,212.00
02/04/2026203,000160,410.001661633,461.12
02/05/2026151,75090,002.50271,00752,333.79
02/06/202671,00051,500.00291,21462,921.62
02/09/2026---402,184117,477.36
02/10/2026475141,102.23171,10060,577.00
02/11/2026193,273177,429.33970038,577.00
02/12/2026450026,850.00151,10059,565.00
02/13/2026---432,000111,100.00
02/16/2026250028,250.00362,000115,100.00
02/17/202681,750100,345.00181,40081,886.00
02/18/2026475044,250.00261,800107,190.00
02/19/202681,750103,547.50231,25075,037.50
02/20/202691,00060,300.00301,700103,666.00
02/23/2026718,000465,840.001080048,368.00
02/24/2026---642,623153,943.87
02/25/2026101,750103,705.00321,815108,319.20
02/26/2026122,000119,800.00472,735167,409.35
02/27/2026263,750231,000.00362,800173,236.00
03/02/2026---562,800185,080.00
03/03/2026274,500286,830.00512,756180,242.40
03/04/2026975047,347.50432,000129,300.00
03/05/2026325,500351,890.00431,600105,088.00
03/06/2026475046,800.00312,041129,338.17
03/09/2026111,750110,197.50462,259146,631.69
03/10/2026---502,500170,225.00
03/11/2026253,250214,045.00241,700114,155.00
03/12/2026111,860124,843.20402,400163,320.00
03/13/2026122,140143,144.60271,800121,986.00
03/16/2026---694,100286,795.00
03/17/2026579155,789.23502,200156,926.00
03/18/2026122,043147,157.29372,300167,923.00
03/19/2026405,661401,025.24---
03/20/2026406,018413,737.50244,189292,057.08
03/23/20261059,737625,310.1451,06269,231.78
03/24/2026202,500153,275.00122,000123,760.00
03/25/2026203,500213,920.00181,56497,765.64
03/26/2026162,332138,427.5261,27276,281.84
03/27/2026466,340367,529.80313,750218,550.00
03/30/2026250028,525.00254,000233,720.00
03/31/2026350029,150.00275,228313,836.84
04/01/2026675046,050.00637,250457,765.00
04/02/2026201,750110,355.00284,000256,920.00
04/07/202691,750114,782.50692,691179,462.79
04/08/202641,00066,250.00421,957132,019.22
04/09/2026324,720301,749.60650032,200.00
04/10/2026475,780358,591.20220012,760.00
04/13/2026250030,850.00301,900118,579.00
04/14/2026---461,905121,348.50
04/15/2026350031,750.00513,128205,884.96
04/16/2026353,772246,877.40322,500165,225.00
04/17/2026203,693244,624.32322,619174,111.12
04/20/2026682253,602.62261,700112,268.00
04/21/2026121,985131,069.55331,42695,185.50
04/22/2026152,500163,875.00211,47497,814.64
04/23/2026151,978127,126.061291559,200.50
04/24/2026253,002192,007.921260038,742.00
04/27/2026213,499223,796.04374,836313,227.72
04/28/2026172,931186,206.43263,040195,137.60
04/29/2026326,318388,241.1051,00063,630.00
04/30/2026131,25077,675.00314,250270,937.50
05/04/2026225016,300.00433,774248,329.20
05/05/2026283,250209,690.00182,750179,437.50
05/06/2026223,250207,902.50131,44593,404.80
05/07/2026335,000313,550.00121,00064,400.00
05/08/2026223,250195,780.00250030,200.00
05/11/2026313,250189,605.00650029,650.00
05/12/2026223,250185,315.00550829,616.40
05/13/202681,25070,500.00293,250186,095.00
05/14/2026529917,183.53141,48085,381.20
05/15/2026233,500203,140.00253,049178,061.60
05/18/2026172,500144,550.00383,663212,820.30
05/19/2026---384,000240,400.00
05/20/2026112,000121,120.00162,250137,182.50
05/21/2026273,750240,412.50537,270469,351.20
05/22/2026101,750113,627.50292,500163,100.00
05/25/2026975048,240.00225016,250.00
05/26/2026545028,890.00152,250147,172.50
05/27/2026333,750241,125.00141,750114,257.50
05/28/2026---265,250349,912.50
05/29/2026201,900130,131.0051,00069,400.00
06/01/2026295,250349,912.502275952,059.81
06/02/2026385,750371,450.0071,24183,147.00
06/03/2026223,194199,241.72---
06/04/2026161,806110,780.04162,330145,205.60
06/05/2026132,500155,350.00262,420153,137.60
06/08/202681,28678,934.68162,500155,900.00
06/09/2026131,21473,811.20243,750232,350.00
06/10/202691,750106,487.50152,500153,425.00
06/11/2026375045,802.50273,290202,960.10
06/12/2026214,250256,870.001162.00
06/15/2026152,753161,903.93575045,052.50
06/16/2026350029,790.00303,750225,787.50
06/17/202651,25074,600.00414,280258,383.60
06/18/2026394,500270,360.00292,970179,358.30
06/19/2026394,250254,745.00305,000302,150.00
06/22/2026314,200248,556.0081,750105,595.00
06/23/2026282,497145,175.58375043,800.00
06/24/2026395,500306,020.00---
06/25/2026234,004215,695.48225013,500.00
06/26/2026354,496235,365.60265,750305,095.00
06/29/2026121,75097,457.50314,750265,430.00
06/30/202661,25070,025.00142,250127,080.00


Attachment


Attachments

Exosens - Liquidity Contract - EN - 20260630
GlobeNewswire

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