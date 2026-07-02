PRESS RELEASE
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 2 JULY 2026
HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2026:
- 25,873 shares; and
- 951,067.91 euros in cash.
During the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026, the following transactions were executed:
- On the buy side, 277,792 shares for 16,925,151.54 euros (2,056 transactions); and
- On the sell side, 259,266 shares for 15,946,111.63 euros (3,128 transactions).
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2025:
- 7,347 shares; and
- 1,921,725.07 euros in cash.
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:
- 0 share; and
- 2,000,000 euros in cash.
Contact
Investor Relations
Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|2,056
|277,792
|16,925,151.54
|3,128
|259,266
|15,946,111.63
|01/02/2026
|6
|1,250
|60,800.00
|26
|3,250
|160,225.00
|01/05/2026
|4
|1,000
|50,080.00
|31
|3,750
|191,812.50
|01/06/2026
|-
|-
|-
|13
|550
|29,397.50
|01/07/2026
|5
|312
|16,186.56
|18
|750
|40,792.50
|01/08/2026
|7
|600
|33,162.00
|23
|600
|34,320.00
|01/09/2026
|6
|500
|27,250.00
|19
|1,050
|58,054.50
|01/12/2026
|8
|1,150
|66,711.50
|40
|1,250
|73,225.00
|01/13/2026
|13
|1,320
|73,431.60
|20
|1,250
|70,150.00
|01/14/2026
|17
|900
|50,121.00
|34
|1,100
|61,963.00
|01/15/2026
|12
|1,501
|84,206.10
|12
|1,126
|63,607.74
|01/16/2026
|7
|423
|24,428.25
|20
|724
|42,006.48
|01/19/2026
|6
|1,250
|72,200.00
|16
|270
|15,822.00
|01/20/2026
|20
|2,000
|112,380.00
|16
|1,350
|76,099.50
|01/21/2026
|10
|1,000
|56,300.00
|21
|800
|45,408.00
|01/22/2026
|35
|2,979
|164,053.53
|22
|800
|44,656.00
|01/23/2026
|16
|1,341
|72,722.43
|33
|1,450
|79,286.00
|01/26/2026
|39
|2,600
|139,750.00
|6
|440
|24,266.00
|01/27/2026
|5
|750
|39,900.00
|20
|900
|48,204.00
|01/28/2026
|12
|1,700
|91,307.00
|22
|1,440
|78,364.80
|01/29/2026
|16
|2,000
|107,400.00
|15
|1,200
|64,776.00
|01/30/2026
|18
|1,764
|93,738.96
|23
|1,700
|91,069.00
|02/02/2026
|17
|1,907
|100,670.53
|24
|1,480
|78,691.60
|02/03/2026
|9
|1,000
|54,200.00
|41
|2,300
|125,212.00
|02/04/2026
|20
|3,000
|160,410.00
|16
|616
|33,461.12
|02/05/2026
|15
|1,750
|90,002.50
|27
|1,007
|52,333.79
|02/06/2026
|7
|1,000
|51,500.00
|29
|1,214
|62,921.62
|02/09/2026
|-
|-
|-
|40
|2,184
|117,477.36
|02/10/2026
|4
|751
|41,102.23
|17
|1,100
|60,577.00
|02/11/2026
|19
|3,273
|177,429.33
|9
|700
|38,577.00
|02/12/2026
|4
|500
|26,850.00
|15
|1,100
|59,565.00
|02/13/2026
|-
|-
|-
|43
|2,000
|111,100.00
|02/16/2026
|2
|500
|28,250.00
|36
|2,000
|115,100.00
|02/17/2026
|8
|1,750
|100,345.00
|18
|1,400
|81,886.00
|02/18/2026
|4
|750
|44,250.00
|26
|1,800
|107,190.00
|02/19/2026
|8
|1,750
|103,547.50
|23
|1,250
|75,037.50
|02/20/2026
|9
|1,000
|60,300.00
|30
|1,700
|103,666.00
|02/23/2026
|71
|8,000
|465,840.00
|10
|800
|48,368.00
|02/24/2026
|-
|-
|-
|64
|2,623
|153,943.87
|02/25/2026
|10
|1,750
|103,705.00
|32
|1,815
|108,319.20
|02/26/2026
|12
|2,000
|119,800.00
|47
|2,735
|167,409.35
|02/27/2026
|26
|3,750
|231,000.00
|36
|2,800
|173,236.00
|03/02/2026
|-
|-
|-
|56
|2,800
|185,080.00
|03/03/2026
|27
|4,500
|286,830.00
|51
|2,756
|180,242.40
|03/04/2026
|9
|750
|47,347.50
|43
|2,000
|129,300.00
|03/05/2026
|32
|5,500
|351,890.00
|43
|1,600
|105,088.00
|03/06/2026
|4
|750
|46,800.00
|31
|2,041
|129,338.17
|03/09/2026
|11
|1,750
|110,197.50
|46
|2,259
|146,631.69
|03/10/2026
|-
|-
|-
|50
|2,500
|170,225.00
|03/11/2026
|25
|3,250
|214,045.00
|24
|1,700
|114,155.00
|03/12/2026
|11
|1,860
|124,843.20
|40
|2,400
|163,320.00
|03/13/2026
|12
|2,140
|143,144.60
|27
|1,800
|121,986.00
|03/16/2026
|-
|-
|-
|69
|4,100
|286,795.00
|03/17/2026
|5
|791
|55,789.23
|50
|2,200
|156,926.00
|03/18/2026
|12
|2,043
|147,157.29
|37
|2,300
|167,923.00
|03/19/2026
|40
|5,661
|401,025.24
|-
|-
|-
|03/20/2026
|40
|6,018
|413,737.50
|24
|4,189
|292,057.08
|03/23/2026
|105
|9,737
|625,310.14
|5
|1,062
|69,231.78
|03/24/2026
|20
|2,500
|153,275.00
|12
|2,000
|123,760.00
|03/25/2026
|20
|3,500
|213,920.00
|18
|1,564
|97,765.64
|03/26/2026
|16
|2,332
|138,427.52
|6
|1,272
|76,281.84
|03/27/2026
|46
|6,340
|367,529.80
|31
|3,750
|218,550.00
|03/30/2026
|2
|500
|28,525.00
|25
|4,000
|233,720.00
|03/31/2026
|3
|500
|29,150.00
|27
|5,228
|313,836.84
|04/01/2026
|6
|750
|46,050.00
|63
|7,250
|457,765.00
|04/02/2026
|20
|1,750
|110,355.00
|28
|4,000
|256,920.00
|04/07/2026
|9
|1,750
|114,782.50
|69
|2,691
|179,462.79
|04/08/2026
|4
|1,000
|66,250.00
|42
|1,957
|132,019.22
|04/09/2026
|32
|4,720
|301,749.60
|6
|500
|32,200.00
|04/10/2026
|47
|5,780
|358,591.20
|2
|200
|12,760.00
|04/13/2026
|2
|500
|30,850.00
|30
|1,900
|118,579.00
|04/14/2026
|-
|-
|-
|46
|1,905
|121,348.50
|04/15/2026
|3
|500
|31,750.00
|51
|3,128
|205,884.96
|04/16/2026
|35
|3,772
|246,877.40
|32
|2,500
|165,225.00
|04/17/2026
|20
|3,693
|244,624.32
|32
|2,619
|174,111.12
|04/20/2026
|6
|822
|53,602.62
|26
|1,700
|112,268.00
|04/21/2026
|12
|1,985
|131,069.55
|33
|1,426
|95,185.50
|04/22/2026
|15
|2,500
|163,875.00
|21
|1,474
|97,814.64
|04/23/2026
|15
|1,978
|127,126.06
|12
|915
|59,200.50
|04/24/2026
|25
|3,002
|192,007.92
|12
|600
|38,742.00
|04/27/2026
|21
|3,499
|223,796.04
|37
|4,836
|313,227.72
|04/28/2026
|17
|2,931
|186,206.43
|26
|3,040
|195,137.60
|04/29/2026
|32
|6,318
|388,241.10
|5
|1,000
|63,630.00
|04/30/2026
|13
|1,250
|77,675.00
|31
|4,250
|270,937.50
|05/04/2026
|2
|250
|16,300.00
|43
|3,774
|248,329.20
|05/05/2026
|28
|3,250
|209,690.00
|18
|2,750
|179,437.50
|05/06/2026
|22
|3,250
|207,902.50
|13
|1,445
|93,404.80
|05/07/2026
|33
|5,000
|313,550.00
|12
|1,000
|64,400.00
|05/08/2026
|22
|3,250
|195,780.00
|2
|500
|30,200.00
|05/11/2026
|31
|3,250
|189,605.00
|6
|500
|29,650.00
|05/12/2026
|22
|3,250
|185,315.00
|5
|508
|29,616.40
|05/13/2026
|8
|1,250
|70,500.00
|29
|3,250
|186,095.00
|05/14/2026
|5
|299
|17,183.53
|14
|1,480
|85,381.20
|05/15/2026
|23
|3,500
|203,140.00
|25
|3,049
|178,061.60
|05/18/2026
|17
|2,500
|144,550.00
|38
|3,663
|212,820.30
|05/19/2026
|-
|-
|-
|38
|4,000
|240,400.00
|05/20/2026
|11
|2,000
|121,120.00
|16
|2,250
|137,182.50
|05/21/2026
|27
|3,750
|240,412.50
|53
|7,270
|469,351.20
|05/22/2026
|10
|1,750
|113,627.50
|29
|2,500
|163,100.00
|05/25/2026
|9
|750
|48,240.00
|2
|250
|16,250.00
|05/26/2026
|5
|450
|28,890.00
|15
|2,250
|147,172.50
|05/27/2026
|33
|3,750
|241,125.00
|14
|1,750
|114,257.50
|05/28/2026
|-
|-
|-
|26
|5,250
|349,912.50
|05/29/2026
|20
|1,900
|130,131.00
|5
|1,000
|69,400.00
|06/01/2026
|29
|5,250
|349,912.50
|22
|759
|52,059.81
|06/02/2026
|38
|5,750
|371,450.00
|7
|1,241
|83,147.00
|06/03/2026
|22
|3,194
|199,241.72
|-
|-
|-
|06/04/2026
|16
|1,806
|110,780.04
|16
|2,330
|145,205.60
|06/05/2026
|13
|2,500
|155,350.00
|26
|2,420
|153,137.60
|06/08/2026
|8
|1,286
|78,934.68
|16
|2,500
|155,900.00
|06/09/2026
|13
|1,214
|73,811.20
|24
|3,750
|232,350.00
|06/10/2026
|9
|1,750
|106,487.50
|15
|2,500
|153,425.00
|06/11/2026
|3
|750
|45,802.50
|27
|3,290
|202,960.10
|06/12/2026
|21
|4,250
|256,870.00
|1
|1
|62.00
|06/15/2026
|15
|2,753
|161,903.93
|5
|750
|45,052.50
|06/16/2026
|3
|500
|29,790.00
|30
|3,750
|225,787.50
|06/17/2026
|5
|1,250
|74,600.00
|41
|4,280
|258,383.60
|06/18/2026
|39
|4,500
|270,360.00
|29
|2,970
|179,358.30
|06/19/2026
|39
|4,250
|254,745.00
|30
|5,000
|302,150.00
|06/22/2026
|31
|4,200
|248,556.00
|8
|1,750
|105,595.00
|06/23/2026
|28
|2,497
|145,175.58
|3
|750
|43,800.00
|06/24/2026
|39
|5,500
|306,020.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/25/2026
|23
|4,004
|215,695.48
|2
|250
|13,500.00
|06/26/2026
|35
|4,496
|235,365.60
|26
|5,750
|305,095.00
|06/29/2026
|12
|1,750
|97,457.50
|31
|4,750
|265,430.00
|06/30/2026
|6
|1,250
|70,025.00
|14
|2,250
|127,080.00
Attachment