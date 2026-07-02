PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 2 JULY 2026

HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2026:

25,873 shares; and

951,067.91 euros in cash.

During the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026, the following transactions were executed:

On the buy side, 277,792 shares for 16,925,151.54 euros (2,056 transactions); and

On the sell side, 259,266 shares for 15,946,111.63 euros (3,128 transactions).

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2025:

7,347 shares; and

1,921,725.07 euros in cash.

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:

0 share; and

2,000,000 euros in cash.

Contact

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 2,056 277,792 16,925,151.54 3,128 259,266 15,946,111.63 01/02/2026 6 1,250 60,800.00 26 3,250 160,225.00 01/05/2026 4 1,000 50,080.00 31 3,750 191,812.50 01/06/2026 - - - 13 550 29,397.50 01/07/2026 5 312 16,186.56 18 750 40,792.50 01/08/2026 7 600 33,162.00 23 600 34,320.00 01/09/2026 6 500 27,250.00 19 1,050 58,054.50 01/12/2026 8 1,150 66,711.50 40 1,250 73,225.00 01/13/2026 13 1,320 73,431.60 20 1,250 70,150.00 01/14/2026 17 900 50,121.00 34 1,100 61,963.00 01/15/2026 12 1,501 84,206.10 12 1,126 63,607.74 01/16/2026 7 423 24,428.25 20 724 42,006.48 01/19/2026 6 1,250 72,200.00 16 270 15,822.00 01/20/2026 20 2,000 112,380.00 16 1,350 76,099.50 01/21/2026 10 1,000 56,300.00 21 800 45,408.00 01/22/2026 35 2,979 164,053.53 22 800 44,656.00 01/23/2026 16 1,341 72,722.43 33 1,450 79,286.00 01/26/2026 39 2,600 139,750.00 6 440 24,266.00 01/27/2026 5 750 39,900.00 20 900 48,204.00 01/28/2026 12 1,700 91,307.00 22 1,440 78,364.80 01/29/2026 16 2,000 107,400.00 15 1,200 64,776.00 01/30/2026 18 1,764 93,738.96 23 1,700 91,069.00 02/02/2026 17 1,907 100,670.53 24 1,480 78,691.60 02/03/2026 9 1,000 54,200.00 41 2,300 125,212.00 02/04/2026 20 3,000 160,410.00 16 616 33,461.12 02/05/2026 15 1,750 90,002.50 27 1,007 52,333.79 02/06/2026 7 1,000 51,500.00 29 1,214 62,921.62 02/09/2026 - - - 40 2,184 117,477.36 02/10/2026 4 751 41,102.23 17 1,100 60,577.00 02/11/2026 19 3,273 177,429.33 9 700 38,577.00 02/12/2026 4 500 26,850.00 15 1,100 59,565.00 02/13/2026 - - - 43 2,000 111,100.00 02/16/2026 2 500 28,250.00 36 2,000 115,100.00 02/17/2026 8 1,750 100,345.00 18 1,400 81,886.00 02/18/2026 4 750 44,250.00 26 1,800 107,190.00 02/19/2026 8 1,750 103,547.50 23 1,250 75,037.50 02/20/2026 9 1,000 60,300.00 30 1,700 103,666.00 02/23/2026 71 8,000 465,840.00 10 800 48,368.00 02/24/2026 - - - 64 2,623 153,943.87 02/25/2026 10 1,750 103,705.00 32 1,815 108,319.20 02/26/2026 12 2,000 119,800.00 47 2,735 167,409.35 02/27/2026 26 3,750 231,000.00 36 2,800 173,236.00 03/02/2026 - - - 56 2,800 185,080.00 03/03/2026 27 4,500 286,830.00 51 2,756 180,242.40 03/04/2026 9 750 47,347.50 43 2,000 129,300.00 03/05/2026 32 5,500 351,890.00 43 1,600 105,088.00 03/06/2026 4 750 46,800.00 31 2,041 129,338.17 03/09/2026 11 1,750 110,197.50 46 2,259 146,631.69 03/10/2026 - - - 50 2,500 170,225.00 03/11/2026 25 3,250 214,045.00 24 1,700 114,155.00 03/12/2026 11 1,860 124,843.20 40 2,400 163,320.00 03/13/2026 12 2,140 143,144.60 27 1,800 121,986.00 03/16/2026 - - - 69 4,100 286,795.00 03/17/2026 5 791 55,789.23 50 2,200 156,926.00 03/18/2026 12 2,043 147,157.29 37 2,300 167,923.00 03/19/2026 40 5,661 401,025.24 - - - 03/20/2026 40 6,018 413,737.50 24 4,189 292,057.08 03/23/2026 105 9,737 625,310.14 5 1,062 69,231.78 03/24/2026 20 2,500 153,275.00 12 2,000 123,760.00 03/25/2026 20 3,500 213,920.00 18 1,564 97,765.64 03/26/2026 16 2,332 138,427.52 6 1,272 76,281.84 03/27/2026 46 6,340 367,529.80 31 3,750 218,550.00 03/30/2026 2 500 28,525.00 25 4,000 233,720.00 03/31/2026 3 500 29,150.00 27 5,228 313,836.84 04/01/2026 6 750 46,050.00 63 7,250 457,765.00 04/02/2026 20 1,750 110,355.00 28 4,000 256,920.00 04/07/2026 9 1,750 114,782.50 69 2,691 179,462.79 04/08/2026 4 1,000 66,250.00 42 1,957 132,019.22 04/09/2026 32 4,720 301,749.60 6 500 32,200.00 04/10/2026 47 5,780 358,591.20 2 200 12,760.00 04/13/2026 2 500 30,850.00 30 1,900 118,579.00 04/14/2026 - - - 46 1,905 121,348.50 04/15/2026 3 500 31,750.00 51 3,128 205,884.96 04/16/2026 35 3,772 246,877.40 32 2,500 165,225.00 04/17/2026 20 3,693 244,624.32 32 2,619 174,111.12 04/20/2026 6 822 53,602.62 26 1,700 112,268.00 04/21/2026 12 1,985 131,069.55 33 1,426 95,185.50 04/22/2026 15 2,500 163,875.00 21 1,474 97,814.64 04/23/2026 15 1,978 127,126.06 12 915 59,200.50 04/24/2026 25 3,002 192,007.92 12 600 38,742.00 04/27/2026 21 3,499 223,796.04 37 4,836 313,227.72 04/28/2026 17 2,931 186,206.43 26 3,040 195,137.60 04/29/2026 32 6,318 388,241.10 5 1,000 63,630.00 04/30/2026 13 1,250 77,675.00 31 4,250 270,937.50 05/04/2026 2 250 16,300.00 43 3,774 248,329.20 05/05/2026 28 3,250 209,690.00 18 2,750 179,437.50 05/06/2026 22 3,250 207,902.50 13 1,445 93,404.80 05/07/2026 33 5,000 313,550.00 12 1,000 64,400.00 05/08/2026 22 3,250 195,780.00 2 500 30,200.00 05/11/2026 31 3,250 189,605.00 6 500 29,650.00 05/12/2026 22 3,250 185,315.00 5 508 29,616.40 05/13/2026 8 1,250 70,500.00 29 3,250 186,095.00 05/14/2026 5 299 17,183.53 14 1,480 85,381.20 05/15/2026 23 3,500 203,140.00 25 3,049 178,061.60 05/18/2026 17 2,500 144,550.00 38 3,663 212,820.30 05/19/2026 - - - 38 4,000 240,400.00 05/20/2026 11 2,000 121,120.00 16 2,250 137,182.50 05/21/2026 27 3,750 240,412.50 53 7,270 469,351.20 05/22/2026 10 1,750 113,627.50 29 2,500 163,100.00 05/25/2026 9 750 48,240.00 2 250 16,250.00 05/26/2026 5 450 28,890.00 15 2,250 147,172.50 05/27/2026 33 3,750 241,125.00 14 1,750 114,257.50 05/28/2026 - - - 26 5,250 349,912.50 05/29/2026 20 1,900 130,131.00 5 1,000 69,400.00 06/01/2026 29 5,250 349,912.50 22 759 52,059.81 06/02/2026 38 5,750 371,450.00 7 1,241 83,147.00 06/03/2026 22 3,194 199,241.72 - - - 06/04/2026 16 1,806 110,780.04 16 2,330 145,205.60 06/05/2026 13 2,500 155,350.00 26 2,420 153,137.60 06/08/2026 8 1,286 78,934.68 16 2,500 155,900.00 06/09/2026 13 1,214 73,811.20 24 3,750 232,350.00 06/10/2026 9 1,750 106,487.50 15 2,500 153,425.00 06/11/2026 3 750 45,802.50 27 3,290 202,960.10 06/12/2026 21 4,250 256,870.00 1 1 62.00 06/15/2026 15 2,753 161,903.93 5 750 45,052.50 06/16/2026 3 500 29,790.00 30 3,750 225,787.50 06/17/2026 5 1,250 74,600.00 41 4,280 258,383.60 06/18/2026 39 4,500 270,360.00 29 2,970 179,358.30 06/19/2026 39 4,250 254,745.00 30 5,000 302,150.00 06/22/2026 31 4,200 248,556.00 8 1,750 105,595.00 06/23/2026 28 2,497 145,175.58 3 750 43,800.00 06/24/2026 39 5,500 306,020.00 - - - 06/25/2026 23 4,004 215,695.48 2 250 13,500.00 06/26/2026 35 4,496 235,365.60 26 5,750 305,095.00 06/29/2026 12 1,750 97,457.50 31 4,750 265,430.00 06/30/2026 6 1,250 70,025.00 14 2,250 127,080.00





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