Redwood Living, Inc. Recognized with Three 2026 Top Workplaces Honors

Independence, Ohio, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc. has been recognized with three Top Workplaces awards for 2026, earning distinction as a Northeast Ohio Top Workplace, a Real Estate Industry Top Workplace and a Compensation & Benefits Top Workplace.

The awards are based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential, third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The survey measures key aspects of the employee experience, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute.

Top Recognition in 2026

For the ninth consecutive year, Redwood has been named a Northeast Ohio Top Workplace by Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. In 2026, Redwood also earned the No. 1 ranking in the large company category among organizations with 500 to 999 employees. Organizations recognized as Top Workplaces are evaluated on feedback related to workplace culture, leadership, engagement and overall employee experience.

Building on that recognition, Redwood was also named a 2026 Real Estate Industry Top Workplace. To qualify, organizations must first earn Top Workplace status and then demonstrate exceptional survey results compared to national benchmarks and industry-specific norms within the real estate sector. Winners are selected based on consistently strong ratings across survey categories, high levels of employee participation and positive response rates.

Redwood also received a 2026 Compensation & Benefits Top Workplace award, which recognizes organizations whose employees believe their compensation and benefits packages are fair and competitive compared to others in their industry.

“What matters most is that these recognitions come directly from our people,” said Steve Kimmelman, founder and CEO of Redwood. “We set out to build something different: a company where every team member feels supported, respected and genuinely proud of the work they do. Being recognized across three Top Workplace categories is a reflection of that commitment, and of the culture our entire organization has worked hard to create.”

Energage CEO Eric Rubino said the recognition reflects the qualities shared by top-performing workplace cultures.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Rubino. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Working at Redwood

Redwood team members enjoy a competitive benefits package that includes flexible paid time off, paid holidays, a birthday day off, comprehensive health coverage, mental health resources and up to a 4% 401(k) match. Employees also receive a 20% rental discount at any Redwood Neighborhood and Volunteer Time Off to support their communities.

In addition to benefits, Redwood invests in employee development through continuing education opportunities, tuition assistance, leadership training and advancement opportunities across the organization.

Redwood continues to grow across the Midwest and Carolinas and is actively hiring for a variety of roles, including leasing and maintenance positions. To learn more about current opportunities, visit here.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Headquartered in Independence, Ohio, Redwood Living, Inc. develops and manages apartment neighborhoods across nine states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina. Since 1991, the company has grown to more than 20,000 apartment homes across 160+ neighborhoods. Known for its No One Above or Below You® design, Redwood delivers a remarkable rental experience centered on offering privacy, comfort and convenience. The company invests in its people and cultivates a workplace centered on continuous improvement, collaboration and professional growth. For more information, visit byRedwood.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into actionable business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from more than 30 million employees surveyed across over 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers one of the industry’s most robust workplace culture benchmarks. For more information, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

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