GuideAI Health Corp. Engages Market Maker

BOSTON, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideAI Health Corp. (Cboe CA: GDAI) (the “Company” or “GuideAI”) announces that it has engaged DS Market Solutions Inc. (Address: 1160 Walden Circle, Unit 6, Mississauga, ON, Canada; Contact: David Sears) (“DSM”) as a market maker for its common shares traded on Cboe Canada Inc. (“Cboe Canada”).

The agreement with DSM is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated by either party with 30 days’ prior notice.

DSM, as GuideAI’s market maker, aims to ensure a fair and efficient market for the Company’s common shares, adhering to Cboe Canada policies. This may involvesbuying and selling GuideAI’s shares on Cboe Canada and other alternative trading venues. In exchange for these services, DSM will receive a monthly fee of C$6,000 from the Company.

About GuideAI Health Corp.

GuideAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence to enable the early detection of vascular disease and support more precise treatment decisions. Its platform analyzes routine CT scans to identify peripheral vascular disease. By surfacing disease earlier, GuideAI aims to improve patient outcomes while helping hospitals and radiology groups deliver more comprehensive vascular care.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Raj Shah

CEO

Contact:

Phone: (416) 309-3583

Email: info@guideaihealth.com

www.guideaihealth.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the market-making services to be provided by DSM, the objective of maintaining a fair and efficient market for the Company’s common shares, and the Company’s business plans and objectives. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that management considers reasonable as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cboe Canada has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.