GuideAI Health Announces Marketing and Communications Programs

BOSTON, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideAI Health Corp. (Cboe CA: GDAI) ("GuideAI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Upswitch Media Corp. ("Upswitch") and BTV-Business Television ("BTV") — to execute a coordinated marketing, communications and investor-awareness program (the "Program"). The Program is designed to raise awareness of the Company and its artificial intelligence (AI) platform for the detection and characterization of vascular disease among the news, investment and healthcare communities.

The Program combines digital marketing and media distribution, professional corporate communications and national broadcast television advertising. Together, these engagements are intended to broaden the Company’s reach across online, editorial and broadcast channels as GuideAI advances the development and deployment of its clinical-grade AI technology.

The Company has engaged Upswitch Media Corp. (email: info@upswitchmedia.com; phone: 604-373-5875; address: 2709B 43rd Ave., Suite 1013, Vernon, British Columbia) to provide corporate marketing and investor-awareness services. Upswitch’s services are expected to include content creation and management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution across various online communication channels, including within the news and investment community. The engagement commences on or about July 13, 2026 and may continue thereafter on a month-to-month basis through fully executed supplemental insertion orders, unless terminated by either party on 10 days’ written notice. The Company has agreed to an initial creation and media distribution budget of a minimum of CAD $500,000. The Company will not issue any securities to Upswitch as compensation for its services. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, Upswitch (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm’s length with the Company.

BTV-Business Television

The Company has engaged BTV-Business Television (Milky Way Marketing Inc. and Blue Sun Productions Inc., #17 – 19257B Enterprise Way, Surrey, British Columbia) to produce and broadcast a corporate branding campaign. The campaign features a 30-second produced television spot scheduled to air on BNN Bloomberg in Canada approximately 50 times per week. The Company has agreed to pay BTV CAD $24,990.00. The Company will not issue any securities to BTV as compensation for its services. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, BTV (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm’s length with the Company.

About GuideAI Health Corp.

GuideAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence to enable the early detection of vascular disease and support more precise treatment decisions. Its platform analyzes routine CT scans to identify peripheral vascular disease. By surfacing disease earlier, GuideAI aims to improve patient outcomes while helping hospitals and radiology groups deliver more comprehensive vascular care.

For more information, please visit www.guideaihealth.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Raj Shah

Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Phone: (416) 309-3583

Email: info@guideaihealth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated term, scope, timing and nature of the marketing, communications and investor-awareness activities described herein, the expected channels and reach of those activities, the estimated budgets and costs associated with each engagement, and the Company’s business plans and objectives. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "estimated," "designed" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that management considers reasonable as of the date of this release, including assumptions regarding the efficacy of the Program in raising the Company’s profile and that applicable securities regulatory authorities will not object to the Company’s promotional program or exercise its discretion to halt or sanction the Company’s promotional activities or business. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, among others, the risk that the Program may not be effective in raising the Company’s profile, that the budgets for the Program may not be sufficient to permit the activities to continue for the anticipated term, that third-party costs and placements may vary from current estimates, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, and that Cboe Canada or other applicable securities regulatory authority may object to the Company’s promotional program and use its discretion to halt or otherwise sanction the Company’s promotional activities or business.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.