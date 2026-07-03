Toobit Brings AI Trading Assistant to Futures Markets





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of AI Trading Assistant.

This tool combines AI crypto market analysis and AI trading opportunities into one package, allowing traders to transform raw chart data into structured, ready-to-use trade plans instantly.

By providing continuous market insights, AI Trading Assistant bridges the gap between analysis and active trading. While AI crypto market analysis offers real-time data to identify prevailing trends, AI trading opportunities delivers actionable setups for specific timeframes.

Every plan generated by AI trading opportunities includes clear trade direction, entry zones, take-profit levels, and stop-loss parameters. Traders can refine risk-to-reward ratios via a dynamic slider, with one-click functionality enabled for pre-filled order parameters. Modes include:

Scalp: Identifies short-term momentum, breakouts, and pullbacks on 1-minute to 1-hour timeframes.

Swing: Evaluates structural trends, support levels, and resistance zones on timeframes of 4 hours and higher.

AI Trading Assistant is now live on the web. To access this feature on mobile, please update the Toobit app to the latest version.

The integration of artificial intelligence is reshaping retail trading, with 25% of all cryptocurrency trades now initiated by AI systems, a three-fold increase since 2024.

As traders increasingly prioritize model-based decision-making to mitigate emotional bias, AI-augmented strategies have become a core component of daily trading, with many users attributing up to 33% of their portfolio returns to AI-driven insights.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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