Toobit's Premier TIFT is Back with a 3,000,000 USDT Race





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today unveils the latest installment of Toobit International Futures Tournament (TIFT) 2026, backed by a 3,000,000 USDT prize pool.

Guided by the tagline "Overtake the ordinary," the high-speed racing competition spans from August 3 to September 9, 2026, kicking off with a pre-launch warm-up phase running through August 11, followed by early bird sign-ups on August 12 and the official race start on August 19.

Traders who complete early registration on the warm-up page between August 3 and August 11 and subsequently finalize their TIFT entry when the main event opens can claim a 10 USDT reward.

The tournament features specialized team brackets, individual racing tracks, engaging community activities, and a high-stakes lucky draw. Complete details covering competition mechanics, prize pools, and eligibility rules are dropping in waves as the starting grid forms. Traders can monitor Toobit channels for real-time announcements.

Following last year's climbing-themed tournament, which attracted more than 100,000 participants, TIFT 2026 transitions from scaling mountain terrain like the Solo Summit into a fast-paced racing arena that captures the swift dynamics of crypto futures.

That 2025 launch featured a collaboration with legendary sport climbing pioneer Chris Sharma, who introduced concepts of calculated risk, rigorous preparation, and trust in equipment to the digital asset space, connecting elite endurance with competitive trading.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9647ad17-5864-402e-8850-f3b3e6663f74