Toobit Opens TIFT 2026 Team and Solo Championships

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially kicked off the competitive battlegrounds of the Toobit International Futures Tournament 2026 (TIFT 2026). The team and solo tracks are now live, turning market volatility into an active racing grid.

Running through September 9, 2026, TIFT 2026 deploys a 3,000,000 USDT total prize pool, anchored by up to 2,100,000 USDT reserved for the core team and solo divisions. Traders can head to the TIFT page to secure their lane, pick a crew, and track live standings.

Six Squads Hit the Track

The team championship puts up to 1,500,000 USDT on the line, with the final payout scaling directly alongside total community futures volume.

Traders can align with one of six specialized racing squads: Turbo Titans for pure speed and momentum, Volatility Raiders for capturing sharp market swings, Leverage Legends for high-precision strategies, Margin Mavericks for aggressive positioning, Apex Dominion for consistent leaderboard control, and Token Torque for direct momentum trades.

Running August 19 through September 9, team rewards distribute with 30% going to the top 10 contributors of each crew, while the remaining 70% splits evenly across all members clearing a 30,000 USDT futures volume threshold.

Solo Racers Chase 600,000 USDT

For traders preferring to operate without a crew, the solo championship delivers an individual path to the podium with a prize pool scaling up to 600,000 USDT.

The top 300 volume performers will claim their share of the pool. Eligibility requires maintaining a 50 USDT minimum account balance and hitting a 30,000 USDT futures volume floor during the competition window.

Additional Racing Tracks and Rewards

The action extends far beyond the core divisions. TIFT 2026 also features the Race to Victory campaign, unlocking 840,000 USDT in rewards across spot trading, deposits, copy trading, Event Contracts, Earn subscriptions, trading bots, and referrals.

Prizes span token airdrops, trading vouchers, exclusive merchandise, official F1 collectibles, racing-themed LEGO sets, and all-expenses-paid F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix travel packages. An additional 10,000 USDT remains up for grabs via the Rev Up the Hype social challenges for creators sharing memes, videos, and commentary.

Comprehensive eligibility guidelines, detailed reward breakdowns, and full terms and conditions are hosted on the official TIFT 2026 announcement page.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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