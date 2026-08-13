Toobit Spot Sees Double Digit Growth with Zero Fees





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has reported strong user traction following the rollout of its zero maker and taker fee structure on spot trading pairs.

Data from the weeks following the launch underscores a steady expansion in exchange activity, proving that cost-efficient market access continues to be a primary driver for both retail and active traders.

Since the introduction of the zero-fee initiative, performance metrics comparing the campaign period against the preceding baseline reveal substantial gains:

Spot trading volume growth: Total spot trading volume achieved an 18% increase.

Daily activity: Exchange transaction activity experienced proportional double-digit growth matching overall volume expansion.

Trader expansion: First-time traders on spot surged by 25%, reflecting strong organic interest from new traders.

Asset leadership: High-volume assets like TRXUSDT, TONUSDT, and BTCUSDT maintained strong liquidity depth, while emerging market favorites such as SOLUSDT, BNBUSDT, and LABUSDT recorded shifts in active trading interest.

With the zero-fee promotion ongoing until September 26, 2026, interested traders can start trading on Toobit Spot to capture maximum value on every order. For comprehensive details regarding eligible pairs, terms, and ongoing platform mechanics, please visit the official announcement page.

Amid a broader period of market cooling and liquidity consolidation, centralized exchange spot trading volumes have faced steep headwinds this year, including a reported 27.9% quarter-over-quarter drop to $1.95 trillion in the second quarter. Despite this industry-wide liquidity contraction, Toobit moved counter to the broader market trajectory by leveraging targeted user incentives to scale active participation, highlighting how eliminating cost barriers successfully drives engagement even during choppy market cycles.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.



For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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