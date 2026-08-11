Toobit Launches August $150K Copy Trading Tournament





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its August copy trading tournament, offering a 150,000 USDT prize pool.

Running from August 11, 2026, at 10:00 UTC to September 1, 2026, at 10:00 UTC, the trading event rewards both everyday copy traders and Lead Traders through a series of milestones, streaks, and competitive leaderboards.

Toobit's August event splits the 150,000 USDT prize pool across four activities to cater to varying trading styles.

Activity 1 rewards consistency, offering up to 35 USDT for traders who maintain a daily copy trading volume of at least 100 USDT across 3, 7, or 14 consecutive days.

Activity 2 scales with volume, letting traders earn cumulative bonuses up to 200 USDT as their cumulative real copy trading volume reaches tiers spanning from 1,000 USDT to 200,000 USDT.

Activity 3 introduces the Lead Trader milestone track for traders looking to step up from followers to mentors, providing up to 200 USDT for achieving personal futures volume targets and acquiring active followers.

Activity 4 crowns top performers through a competitive Lead Trader leaderboard. Lead Traders can combine their personal trading volume with their followers' copy volume to compete for a share of 70,000 USDT, complemented by an extra P&L positive return bonus for top-ranking leaders whose followers finish the event in profit.





Traders looking to secure their rewards can complete quick registration on the event page, while full terms, conditions, and participation metrics can be reviewed in detail on the official Toobit announcement page.

The global social trading and copy trading sector continues to scale rapidly, with active platforms now serving over 11.5 million users worldwide. As more retail traders gravitate toward collaborative networks to mirror experienced professionals, exchanges are recording higher daily trading volumes and a surging demand for lead trader programs.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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