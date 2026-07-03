XM Launches New Promotion for Partners, with up to $40,000 in Cash Rewards





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global multi-asset broker XM has announced the launch of its "Worldwide Partner Ladder – Beat your Best" promotion.

Running from 2 July to 31 August, the promo offers new and existing XM partners the opportunity to earn up to $40,000 in cash rewards on top of their standard trading commissions for referring new clients.

Catering to a community of over 250,000 partners worldwide, XM operates in 190 countries and allows partners to refer traders from across the globe. To lower the barrier to entry and attract new talent, the Worldwide Partner Ladder features tiered reward structures for all levels of commission, ensuring partners of all levels have the chance to maximise their earnings.

Existing partners can join the promotion immediately through the Partner Platform. New participants can qualify by opening an XM partner account at any time during the promotional period.

This is the latest of a series of successful promotions that have benefited partners around the globe, solidifying XM Partners as a leader in the industry.

#XMWorldwidePartnerLadder

About XM

XM Partners is one of the world’s leading partner programs, trusted by over 250,000 partners in 190 countries. It offers unlimited commissions, instant payouts, and some of the highest conversion rates in the industry.

Backed by a regulated, award-winning broker with over 15 years of global presence and over 20 million traders, XM gives partners everything they need to maximise their earning potential. Traders benefit from a wide range of products, competitive conditions, and year-round bonuses, while partners enjoy a rewards program, exclusive promos, and ready-to-use marketing materials.

Disclaimer: Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM's EU-based entity. Specific regions may be excluded. The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. For further information, please visit the XM website. T&Cs apply.

Contact

XM Group

orm@xm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d9d10b1-868a-4392-8ecd-3ef5ade2752b