Ornate Home Furniture and Mattress Store Receives Top Recognition from ThreeBestRated

SANTA ANA, CA, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANTA ANA, CA - July 03, 2026 - -

Ornate Home has been named one of the three best furniture stores in Santa Ana, California, following ThreeBestRated's 50-point evaluation process. The distinction lands at a moment when 97 percent of shoppers say they read online reviews before buying furniture, making third-party evaluations an increasingly common reference point for buyers comparing local stores.

The evaluation draws on 50 criteria covering customer reviews, complaint history, pricing transparency, business longevity and overall service quality. It gave the Ornate Home Furniture store 118 out of 120 possible points, with perfect scores in ten categories, including business hours accessibility, contact information clarity, service specifications, rating legitimacy and website maintenance.

Founded in 2021 by Mehmet Uncuoglu and Ozzie Ozkan, the furniture and mattress store has grown to serve more than 50,000 customers with a team of over 60 employees. The company operates showrooms in Santa Ana, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina, alongside a national e-commerce presence.

"Recognitions like this reflect what our team focuses on day to day: clear pricing, responsive service, and being upfront with customers before and after a sale," said Mehmet Uncuoglu, CEO of Ornate Home. "With 31 percent of furniture buyers telling researchers they won't purchase without checking reviews first, that kind of consistency matters more than it used to."

ThreeBestRated has run its ranking service since 2014, evaluating businesses through the same 50-point checklist used here. The organization says it does not accept payment for placement — businesses are added or removed based on the review alone, and its team periodically re-checks listed businesses to confirm they still meet its standards.

The recognition arrives as furniture shoppers do more research before visiting a showroom. Separate data from BrightLocal shows 41 percent of consumers now always check reviews when evaluating a local business, a shift from prior years. For shoppers, that means retailers with a stronger, verifiable online reputation are easier to vet in advance — a dynamic that favors stores like Ornate Home, which pairs its two physical showrooms with a national online catalog.

Ornate Home's Santa Ana location at 2235 N. Tustin Avenue serves as the company's flagship Mattress store, carrying bedroom furniture, living room seating, dining sets and home office pieces from a mix of established brands and in-house selections.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RB-5ESNBuuI

Ornate Home sells furniture and mattresses for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office, including sofas, sectionals, beds, dressers, nightstands, dining tables and chairs, along with home décor accessories. Financing plans are available to qualified customers.

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For more information about Ornate Home, Santa Ana, CA, contact the company here:



Ornate Home, Santa Ana, CA

Mehmet UNCUOGLU

(844) 955 - 3399

hello@ornatehome.com

2235 N. Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, CA 92705