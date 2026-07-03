EX DeFi Launches New AI and Web3 Mobile App, Enabling Everyone to Earn ETH and XRP

NEW YORK, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EX DeFi today launched its new AI and Web3 mobile app, enabling users around the world to easily earn ETH, XRP, and other digital assets through a simple, accessible smartphone platform that brings professional-grade DeFi services directly to everyone’s fingertips.

With the continued development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Web3 technologies, their convergence is accelerating the evolution of the digital asset industry towards intelligence and mobility. Industry experts generally believe that the combination of AI's capabilities in data processing and automated management with the decentralized, secure, and transparent advantages of Web3 will further improve user experience and drive continuous innovation in digital financial applications.

The new app allows users to manage accounts, view data, and manage services via their smartphones, requiring no complex equipment or specialized skills, making digital asset services more convenient and closer to everyday life.

According to EX DeFi, the new app integrates AI intelligent management functions, intelligently optimizing system operation and providing real-time data display and account management support. Users can view account status, earnings records, and related information at any time via their mobile devices, improving operational efficiency and further enhancing the mobile user experience.

In recent years, the integration of AI and blockchain technologies has been expanding, with new application scenarios emerging in areas ranging from smart contracts and on-chain data analysis to digital identity management. EX DeFi stated that it will continue to innovate and improve its product ecosystem around AI and Web3 technologies, continuously optimize the digital asset service experience for global users, and explore more intelligent digital financial application development directions.

About EX DeFi

EX DeFi is a platform focused on the development of digital asset infrastructure and Web3 technology. It is committed to providing more efficient and secure digital asset services to global users through cloud computing, intelligent technologies, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Currently, EX DeFi's services cover more than 180 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2 million registered users. It has deployed data centers in multiple countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Brazil, and Kazakhstan, providing stable infrastructure support for global users.

In the future, EX DeFi will continue to promote the integration of AI and Web3 technologies, continuously improve its mobile product ecosystem, explore more intelligent and efficient digital asset application scenarios, and provide a more convenient Web3 service experience for global users.

EX DeFi Continuously Improves its Digital Asset Service System

Legal, Compliant, and Transparent:

Headquartered in the UK, EX DeFi strictly adheres to local and international financial regulations. All operational processes are completely transparent, aiming to build long-term trust.

Safe and Reliable: Offline cold wallets are protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare® with 2FA verification. This ensures the security of your funds and information.

Supports Multiple Mainstream Digital Assets

Currently, EX DeFi supports multiple mainstream digital assets including BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, USDC, SOL, BNB, DOGE, and LTC.

Stable Daily Income

Daily computing power earnings are automatically settled into your account, and you can withdraw securely at any time, making it ideal for users seeking stable passive income.

Green Energy Drives Digital Infrastructure

EX DeFi continuously promotes its green energy strategy, prioritizing the use of renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro, and solar power in its partner data centers to support the platform's computing infrastructure. This improves energy efficiency while actively promoting a more low-carbon and sustainable digital computing ecosystem.

Partner Program

By joining EX DeFi's affiliate program, users can earn 5% referral commissions and up to $50,000 in rewards, providing more opportunities to increase passive income in the long term.

How to join EX DeFi and earn yield?

Sign Up:

Create an account using your email address. You will receive a $17 newcomer bonus upon successful registration.

Choose a suitable plan:

Select a contract that suits your budget and start earning daily profits.

After purchasing a contract:

The system will automatically allocate computing power, and the earnings will be automatically credited to your account within 24 hours. The principal will be automatically returned upon contract expiration.

EX DeFi Popular Daily Yield Plans

Investment Amount: $100 | Term: 2 days | Daily Yield: $4 | Total Yield: $100 + $8

Investment Amount: $500 | Term: 6 days | Daily Yield: $6.5 | Total Yield: $500 + $39

Investment Amount: $1000 | Term: 10 days | Daily Yield: $13.4 | Total Yield: $1000 + $134

Investment Amount: $5,000 | Term: 20 days | Daily Yield: $73.5 | Total Yield: $5,000 + $1,470

Investment Amount: $10,000 | Term: 30 days | Daily Yield: $161 | Total Yield: $10,000 + $4,830 USD

For more details, please visit the official website: https://exdefi.com/

(Click here to download the EX DeFi application)

Summary

With the continuous integration of artificial intelligence and Web3 technology, the digital asset industry is developing towards greater intelligence, mobility, and inclusiveness. More and more platforms are optimizing product experiences and simplifying operation processes, making it easier for ordinary users to access and use Web3 services.

EX DeFi's newly launched AI Web3 mobile application further enhances the mobile user experience. Users can manage accounts, view data, and manage related services via their mobile phones, making digital asset applications more integrated into daily life.

In the future, EX DeFi stated that it will continue to promote the integration and innovation of AI and Web3 technologies, continuously improve its platform ecosystem and global service capabilities, provide users with a more efficient, secure, and convenient digital asset service experience, and explore more development opportunities in the digital economy.