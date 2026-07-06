EX DeFi Launches 2026 AI-Powered Trading App, Accelerating the Intelligent Development of Digital Finance

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EX DeFi is proud to announce the official launch of its 2026 AI-Powered Trading App, a major leap forward in accelerating the intelligent development of digital finance. The new platform combines advanced AI automation with digital asset services to deliver a more convenient, efficient, and transparent experience for users worldwide.





Artificial intelligence is rapidly integrating into the digital finance sector, continuously driving the industry towards a more intelligent and efficient future. As AI technology matures, more and more users are focusing on digital asset service models that offer ease of use, high efficiency, and greater transparency.

Based on this trend, EX DeFi officially launched its new AI application, deeply integrating AI automation technology with digital financial services to create a more convenient and intelligent digital experience for global users. The platform lowers the barrier to entry by optimizing operational processes and implementing intelligent management, allowing more users to easily experience AI-driven digital financial services.

Industry experts believe that the continued integration of AI and blockchain technology is propelling digital finance into a new stage of development, and EX DeFi's constantly improving intelligent service system is attracting increasing attention from international users.

EX DeFi's AI Security System

In terms of security, EX DeFi combines its AI-powered intelligent risk control system with international-level security mechanisms to continuously improve the platform's stability, transparency, and security.

The platform employs multi-layered encryption technology, a distributed security architecture, and a robust data protection mechanism to comprehensively protect user accounts, assets, and information. Simultaneously, it leverages AI risk identification, abnormal behavior monitoring, and multi-factor authentication technologies to further enhance account security and risk management capabilities.

Furthermore, EX DeFi continuously optimizes its platform security system, constantly improving its overall protection capabilities through real-time monitoring, intelligent analysis, and automatic early warning mechanisms, providing global users with a more stable and efficient digital financial service experience.

EX DeFi Registration and Experience Process

1. Quickly register using your email address. New users receive $17 in trial funds and can participate in the platform's daily smart contract yield activities.

2. Users can freely choose AI smart contract yields with different periods and modes according to their needs.

3. After selecting a contract, complete the payment to quickly activate the smart contract and begin experiencing the daily yields brought by the artificial intelligence system.

4. During the contract's operation, daily yields will be automatically returned to your account balance. Users can flexibly choose to withdraw or continue participating in other smart contract products, making the operation more convenient and efficient.

Popular AI Contracts

Contract Name: LTC AI Contract: Investment Amount: $5,000, Term: 20 days, Daily Yield: $73.5, Total Profit: $1,470, Principal Return at Maturity: $5,000

Contract Name: BTC AI Contract: Investment Amount: $10,000, Term: 30 days, Daily Yield: $161, Total Profit: $4,830, Principal Return at Maturity: $10,000

Click to view more AI contract details

About EX DeFi

Currently, EX DeFi has served over 2 million users, covering more than 180 countries and regions worldwide. With the continuous upgrading of AI applications and the ongoing improvement of the global digital ecosystem, more and more users are experiencing smarter, more convenient, and more efficient digital financial services through EX DeFi.

Faced with the ever-changing global market environment and the development trend of digital finance, EX DeFi continuously improves its AI intelligent system, optimizes its platform services and operational system, and constantly enhances the user experience. With its intelligent technology, transparent operating model, and expanding global ecosystem, the platform is attracting increasing attention and participation from international users.

For more details, please visit the official website: https://exdefi.com/