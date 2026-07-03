MAGFAST Moves Christmas to July — and Adds a Full Spectrum of Color to the World’s Only Complete Charging System

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGFAST, creator of a unique, integrated family of premium power banks, charging stands and chargers, is following up on its highly successful “12 Days of White-Hot Christma-Hanukkah” campaign last December. “MAGFAST Christmas in July” kicked off on July 1st, offers limited-time, limited-edition product bundles, and introduces a choice of six premium colors for every product in the range, all finished in tough, glossy ceramic. The holidays may be in December, but MAGFAST turns holiday gifting into a summer event by guaranteeing delivery of these hard-to-get second-generation products before Christmas.

Unique Products, Limited Availability

MAGFAST builds customizable, design-forward charging products that can match customers’ homes, kitchens, offices, and lifestyles. The product range is uniquely attractive to shoppers looking for premium products with advanced features not yet available in stores.

During December’s “12 Days of White-Hot Christma-Hanukkah” campaign, users who pre-ordered a package, such as an Air Pro charging set or a pack of Lux cables in a special red-and-white “candy cane” bundle, also received a mystery box worth up to $150. “Christmas in July” customers can select MAGFAST’s featured bundle for the day, packaged together with a free mystery box of brand-new, latest-generation MAGFAST devices worth more than the retail price on the box. There’s even a 250th-Anniversary limited edition and a special bundle for the 4th of July.

A Holiday Delivery Guarantee

“With high-demand products like ours,” says Seymour Segnit, MAGFAST CEO, “it isn’t always possible to promise hardware delivery by the holidays during a December campaign. Celebrating Christmas in July gives smart shoppers guaranteed holiday delivery.” Products ordered in July, all MAGFAST’s latest-generation designs, will be manufactured and shipped by December 7, perfectly timed as holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

The campaign directly targets a growing trend: the company's devoted fan base and passionate repeat purchasers. Segnit noted that MAGFAST owners buy an average of a dozen products each — many times that of most brands.

“From surveys and testimonials, we see plenty of evidence that buying into the system is rewarding, that product satisfaction is high, and that our customers love to give MAGFAST products as gifts,” Segnit says. “‘Christmas in July’ was born of this realization.”

Color Is the Latest Upgrade

MAGFAST’s advanced charging lineup now comes in six vibrant colorways—Ceramic White, Piano Black, Seafoam Green, Sunshine Yellow, Juicy Orange, and Candy Pink—so a charger can finally match the room it lives in instead of fighting it. Yellow kitchen? Yellow charger.

The new ceramic finish, typically available only on high-priced products, is tough enough for daily use and polished enough to sit next to whatever else earns a spot in a well-designed home.

A New Season for Charging

“MAGFAST Christmas in July” uses a summer promotion to showcase what sets its latest lineup apart: a connected charging system, advanced features, early holiday delivery, and a wide range of premium finishes.





About MAGFAST

MAGFAST offers the world’s only complete system of premium power banks, chargers, and USB cables. The system is compatible with all modern mobile devices and sports the latest USB-C and Qi wireless tech. Passionately supported by thousands of customer-investors and led by entrepreneur-inventor Seymour Segnit, MAGFAST is dedicated to making charging fast, convenient, and delightful.