Attached are copies of two filings with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding transactions of managers and closely associated persons, announcing the pledging of (i) 88,940,619 shares and (ii) 7,007,321 depository receipts on shares in Alvotech by Celtic Lux Holdings S.a. r.l. (formerly known as Alvogen Lux Holdings S.a. r.l.). The date of the transactions was June 26, 2026.

Alvotech Investor Relations

Benedikt Stefansson, VP

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

Attachments