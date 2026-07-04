IT security incident in North Media’s Swedish subsidiary SDR

Investor news

4 July 2026





North Media has experienced an IT security incident regarding unauthorised external access on the internal IT infrastructure in its Swedish subsidiary SDR Svensk Direktreklam.

North Media and SDR are investigating the extent of the unauthorised external access in collaboration with external security experts and legal advisors, including whether personally identifiable information or customer data has been accessed. SDR will inform all stakeholders that may potentially be impacted.

SDR is still able to maintain day-to-day operations without any impact on customers or business partners. The incident has been reported to relevant authorities in Sweden. No other businesses in North Media are impacted.

North Media and SDR are committed to gaining a comprehensive overview of the IT security incident and will inform relevant stakeholders further, if needed.

For further information, please contact

Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group Executive Director, +45 5215 9146, investor@northmedia.dk