Remittix Confirms Major Exchange Launch Price At $0.35 Minimum For RTX

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has confirmed that RTX will launch on major exchanges at a minimum price of $0.35, marking one of the biggest updates yet for the project and its presale community.

The announcement has immediately placed RTX back in the spotlight as holders now have a clearer view of how the token will be positioned when exchange trading begins. For a project that has already built strong attention around crypto-to-fiat payments, platform testing and presale momentum, the $0.35 minimum launch price gives the community a major new figure to focus on.

The update arrives during a busy launch window for Remittix , with airdrop registration now live, the crypto-to-fiat platform already active in testing and the limited time 350% RTX bonus still available for just a few more days before it disappears completely.

RTX Launch Price Confirmed At $0.35 Minimum

The confirmation of a $0.35 minimum launch price gives Remittix holders a clear benchmark ahead of major exchange activity.

For presale buyers, this is a major moment because it moves the conversation from speculation to a confirmed launch price floor. The community has been waiting for clarity around where RTX would enter the market, and the $0.35 minimum now provides one of the strongest signals yet that Remittix is moving deeper into its launch phase.

With major exchange listings ahead, the launch price announcement is expected to become a key talking point across the Remittix community. It also gives new buyers and existing holders a stronger reason to watch the final stretch closely as the project prepares for the next wave of updates.

Airdrop Registration Now Live For RTX Holders

Alongside the launch price reveal, Remittix has also opened airdrop registration for RTX holders.

The Remittix airdrop is linked to the distribution of RTX tokens purchased during the presale. Holders can register through the official Remittix site by connecting their wallet, submitting their wallet address and completing the registration page.

Users can also add optional notification details so they can receive future updates connected to token distribution and launch announcements. Once the process is complete, the page confirms that the holder has successfully registered.

RTX holders should only use official Remittix links and avoid unofficial websites, direct messages or unknown accounts claiming to offer airdrop access.

Crypto-To-Fiat Platform Live And In Testing

Remittix is also continuing to build momentum around its crypto-to-fiat platform, which is already live and currently in testing with members of the community.

The platform is designed to let users send crypto while recipients receive fiat directly into bank accounts. Multiple community members have reportedly received fiat payments through the Remittix system, giving the project practical platform proof ahead of wider public access.

The team is expected to announce the launch date for the crypto-to-fiat platform over the coming week, adding another major catalyst to the current Remittix news cycle.

350% RTX Bonus Nears Final Days

The limited time 350% RTX bonus is also still available, but only for another few days before it completely ends.

That has added fresh urgency around the current Remittix window. With the $0.35 minimum exchange launch price now confirmed, airdrop registration live, the platform launch date expected soon and the 350% bonus nearing its final days, Remittix has several major updates converging at once.

For RTX holders and new buyers watching the project, this is shaping up to be one of the most important weeks so far. The launch price has now been confirmed, the platform is moving toward public rollout and the next major Remittix announcement could arrive within days.



Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:



Website: https://remittixpresale.io

Airdrop Registration: https://airdrop.remittixpresale.io

FAQ

What is the confirmed RTX launch price?

Remittix has confirmed that RTX will launch on major exchanges at a minimum price of $0.35.

Is Remittix airdrop registration open?

Yes, airdrop registration is now live for RTX holders through the official Remittix site, where users can connect their wallet and submit their wallet address.

Is the Remittix crypto-to-fiat platform live?

Yes, the Remittix crypto-to-fiat platform is live and currently in testing, with the official platform launch date expected to be announced over the coming week.

Media details:

Company: Remittix

Website: https://remittix.io/

Email Id: andy@remittix.io



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