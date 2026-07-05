



ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventors working on the pro-Veterans public health and addiction disorder study have just filed a new patent application with the U.S. Government. It creates a strict safety rulebook called the QAIAx TDC Model Code. This code sets up a special training and certificate program for people who will work inside futuristic, dome-shaped communities called Microcities.

This project is part of an official trial registered with the National Institutes of Health (PRS:NCT07661823). It aims to test how humans and advanced Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) can live and work together safely. To run these microcities of 1,500 to 15,000 occupants— (as previously reported)— human students, trainees, or personnel within the QAIAx clinical trial’s affiliate network of 300 microcities must pass a 220-hour super-class to earn a QAIA Pro License for attorneys, doctors, and other licensed professional services providers (or a smiliar professional services contractor certification).



The clinical trial model code manditory . Experts say this new certification is the modern version of the famous computer network certificates from the 1980s and 1990s, but built for the era of smart robots.

How It Compares to the 1980s and 1990s Internet Era

When personal computers and the Internet first blew up thirty years ago, tech companies needed a way to prove that humans knew how to handle computers. They created famous certification tests like:

Novell CNE (Certified NetWare Engineer): Taught people how to connect office computers together.

Taught people how to connect office computers together. Microsoft MCSE (Certified Systems Engineer): Proved a human could set up Windows servers.

Proved a human could set up Windows servers. Cisco CCNA (Certified Network Associate): Certified that an engineer could plug in internet routers.





Those old certificates only proved a human could fix a passive, unplugged machine. The new QAIAx Pro License is completely different. Instead of teaching humans to fix computers, it trains them to oversee computers that run themselves. The patent sets up a 90/10 Hybrid Workforce Model. Supercomputers from IBM and Google will autonomously run 90% of the city—like recycling water, mixing clean air, and managing robotic farming. The human workers handle the remaining 10% by acting as auditors to catch glitches and watch over the AI.

High-Tech Safety vs. Old-School Firewalls

The technology in this new patent (UPSTO App. No. 64/105,164) is way more advanced than the basic passwords and firewalls used in the 1990s.

The Freeze Protection: The digital keys to the city are locked inside a quantum computer frozen at minus 459 degrees Fahrenheit. If a hacker tries to physically break into the server room or cuts the power, the freezing field drops and the keys instantly erase themselves in one millisecond.

The digital keys to the city are locked inside a quantum computer frozen at minus 459 degrees Fahrenheit. If a hacker tries to physically break into the server room or cuts the power, the freezing field drops and the keys instantly erase themselves in one millisecond. Human Control: The computers are programmed so they can never release a medical or legal decision on their own. A licensed human must physically scan a high-security badge to approve any major action.

The computers are programmed so they can never release a medical or legal decision on their own. A licensed human must physically scan a high-security badge to approve any major action. Total Privacy: Before any person's data is sent to the main computer brain, an automatic shield strips away 18 pieces of private information, including your real name, your internet address, and your exact GPS coordinates. It turns the user into an anonymous number so the AI never knows their true identity. People living there also have the right to opt-out and ask for a human doctor instead of an AI.





Who Is This For?

The main goal of the overall trial is to build a safe network of these communities to help up to one million people, focusing heavily on housing and medical care for military veterans. It is backed by groups like the Veterans Recovery Network and AI-119 Vulcan PRETCO. The new patent rules ensure that the data, the physical robots, and the people living inside the city-zone domes are totally protected in accordance with federal laws.



Clinical Trial Details

Waiting List & Enrollment: Key Sponsor Veterans Recovery Network has an open waiting list for all VRN members and member-affiliates starting this Monday, June 29, 2026. Enrollment is tenatively scheduled to open in mid-August, 2026.

For details on PRM enrollment and waiting list, or for internship and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.vets-recovery.com or call (888) 307-8380, or +1 (804) 390-5037 calling outside of USA/Canada.



Media Source: QAIAx Microcities Program Press Release (June 26, 2026)

Public Affairs Contact: puaf[at]vetsrecovery.org

PRS Details: NCT07661823 at ClinicalTrials.gov



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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2008cf3-f66d-4414-9d37-41abe93f955d