Toobit Earn Offers Limited 60% APR on TRX

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of a high-yield Fixed Earn initiative for TRX, offering traders an annual percentage rate (APR) of 60%.

The campaign begins on July 7, 2026, and concludes on July 10, 2026. Outside of this limited campaign, typical rates for TRX on Toobit Earn include 8% APR for Flexible Earn, which allows for anytime redemption, alongside 1.5% and 1.9% APR for 7-day and 30-day fixed-term products, respectively.

Participation is limited due to high demand. Traders should subscribe on Toobit Earn; full program details and FAQs are available on the Toobit website.

This TRX initiative builds upon a series of successful high-yield campaigns on Toobit Earn. It follows recent 36% to 60% APR offerings for SOL, XLM, NEAR, and TON, which have consistently seen rapid sell-outs due to trader demand.

Toobit Earn offers two pathways for digital asset growth:

Fixed Earn: Assets are locked for a set period to secure a higher, guaranteed interest rate. At maturity, principal and interest are automatically credited to the trader's Spot Account.

Flexible Earn: This option allows users to earn yield without a lock-up period, offering the ability to subscribe or redeem assets at any time while generating passive income.

TRX is the native token of the TRON blockchain, a high-throughput network optimized for decentralized applications. In 2026, TRON established itself as the global leader in stablecoin settlements, serving as the primary infrastructure for most daily USDT transfers. Bolstered by a growing DeFi ecosystem, it remains a cornerstone asset for both retail and institutional participants.

TRON demonstrated strong performance throughout the first quarter of 2026, facilitating over $1.96 trillion in stablecoin volume while Total Value Locked (TVL) reached $26 billion. Driven by this real-world utility and a consistent burn mechanism, TRON maintains a resilient position in the global payments landscape.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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