Toobit Launches Exclusive Welcome Package for New Traders

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, is rolling out a comprehensive new welcome package built for new traders across spot, futures, and copy trading markets.

New traders can take advantage of the following benefits:

Zero spot trading fees: Start trading spot markets with zero fees right away.

Registration bonus: Claim 5 USDT instantly upon registration.

First deposit bonus: Fund your account with at least 30 USDT to receive 10 USDT.

First futures trade rebate: Enjoy a 100% fee rebate up to 100 USDT on your initial futures trade.

VIP Trial Pass: Match your existing VIP tier from exchanges like BitMart or BitMEX by submitting a quick Google Form.

Copy trading first-order bonus: Access dedicated rewards for both copiers and Lead Traders.

This welcome package is available from July 29 to August 10, with more details to be released in the coming days. Traders can follow Toobit official channels for further updates.

Recent industry data highlights the shifting dynamics of the digital asset landscape. According to CoinGecko's Q1 2026 market benchmarks, the top 10 centralized exchanges recorded $2.7 trillion in spot trading volume during the first quarter of the year, underscoring ongoing liquidity concentration across major centralized exchanges as participants navigate shifting macroeconomic environments.

Within this wider market, active traders frequently evaluate various crypto exchange alternatives, looking at established names like BitMEX or high-volume exchanges like BitMart as they manage their trading activity across the industry.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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