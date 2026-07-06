Vaisala Corporation

Press release

July 6, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report January–June 2026 to be published on July 21, 2026

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report January–June 2026 on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at about 9:00 a.m. (EEST). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and teleconference

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media will be held in English on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, starting at 13:00 p.m. (EEST). In the audiocast and conference call, Vaisala’s President and CEO Kai Öistämö and CFO Heli Lindfors will present the Half Year Financial Report. The presentation material will be available at vaisala.com/investors by 13:00 p.m. (EEST) the same day.

You can participate in the live audiocast via the following link: https://vaisala.events.inderes.com/q2-2026/register

Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering at the link below. After registration, you will receive an email with the dial-in numbers and a conference ID.

https://events.inderes.com/vaisala/q2-2026/dial-in

A recording will be available at vaisala.com/investors later the same day.

More information

Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

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vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com