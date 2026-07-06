Parsons Pioneering Integrated Technology Solutions for PFAS Remediation

Key Takeaways:

Parsons is a leading PFAS solutions provider in North America.

The company combines science-based strategies, in-house R&D, and an advanced contaminants elimination program to develop tailored, cost-effective solutions for customers.

Parsons’ four core PFAS solutions include Hot ISCO, UV PFAS Destruction, Thermal Desorption, and AFFF Cleanout.



CHANTILLY, Va., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced the expansion of its comprehensive solutions to mitigate the impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) on the environment. A leading provider of PFAS services across the United States and Canada, Parsons leverages 20 years of experience to strengthen its preeminent market position and advance its commitment to delivering sustainable PFAS solutions.

“Our investment in advanced PFAS technologies has positioned Parsons at the forefront of this critical environmental challenge. Our integrated suite of solutions addresses PFAS concerns and helps our clients meet today’s regulatory demands, while shaping the future of sustainable remediation,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer for Parsons. “PFAS destruction technologies and holistic PFAS solutions are a strong example of how we translate innovation into long-term value for our clients and communities.”

Parsons applies an integrated, science-driven approach to PFAS challenges, combining advanced treatment technologies with practical implementation strategies tailored to each project. With a dedicated team of technologists, Parsons has delivered PFAS solutions for two decades, identifying future emerging contaminants and developing solutions to eliminate these pollutants – including PFAS – ahead of our clients’ needs. Parsons’ industry leading internal research and development program drives continual innovation of new remedial technologies and solutions. The company’s solutions are designed to reduce risk, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and deliver sustainable long-term outcomes at a competitive cost.

At the core of Parsons’ PFAS portfolio are four primary solutions: Hot In Situ Chemical Oxidation (Hot ISCO), Catalyzed Ultraviolet (UV) PFAS Destruction (Catalyzed UV), Thermal Desorption, and Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) Cleanout services. Together, these four pillars provide a comprehensive PFAS management offering that span environmental investigation, removal from the consumer product stream, active in-situ and ex-situ destructive PFAS remediation and long-term stewardship.

This broad range of proven yet continuously advancing technologies provides Parsons’ clients with unique solutions and positions the company as a trusted partner for complex PFAS challenges across water, soil, and infrastructure. As new PFAS standards emerge and clients seek more sustainable, cost-effective solutions, Parsons can scale, refine, and integrate these technologies to expand service offerings, enter new markets, and drive continued innovation in PFAS management.

Hot ISCO

A patented technology in the U.S. and Canada, Parsons’ Hot ISCO is the first in-situ destructive technology on the market for PFAS.

The technology targets PFAS-impacted source zones by coupling elevated temperatures with in-situ catalyzed chemical oxidation to destroy PFAS in-situ.

Hot ISCO is also easily and efficiently applied ex-situ to destroy PFAS mass in contaminated water, wastewater, and manufacturing plant waste streams.

This technology addresses difficult-to-reach source areas, without disrupting surface infrastructure, safely, rapidly, and cost effectively, resulting in shorter cleanup timeframes.

Thermal Desorption of PFAS

A patented, turn-key solution for on-site applications, thermal desorption uses heat to remove PFAS from soil and other solids, and then destroys PFAS and other contaminants in the off-gas stream.

This technology has been fully demonstrated on soil piles up to 2,000 cubic yards in size and in cold weather environments, including a project in the winter in Anchorage, Alaska for the United States Department of War (DOW) and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

This proven soil and debris treatment technology is rapidly implementable and scalable to remote and non-remote sites.



UV PFAS Destruction

A patent-pending technology that destroys PFAS in water, wastewater and complex liquid waste streams using UV-based catalytic reactions to break down these persistent compounds.

Achieves greater than 99 percent of PFAS destruction under real-world conditions at a small fraction of the cost of competing high-energy and capital cost-intensive technologies.

Fully demonstrated at laboratory and field scale for wastewater matrices such as AFFF cleanout solutions, landfill leachate, industrial wastewater, and contaminated groundwater, as well as in regeneration brines.



AFFF Cleanout of Fire Suppression Systems

Parsons’ AFFF cleanout service is an advanced capability that combines the company’s proprietary equipment and methods with PerfluorAd®, a product invented by Cornelsen for which Parsons is the exclusive North American Provider.

This method achieves a much higher degree of AFFF system cleanout (99+ percent PFAS removal) at a competitive cost, protecting firefighters and reducing client’s long-term liability.

AFFF cleanout service can be combined with Hot ISCO or UV PFAS Destruction for a turnkey, zero waste solution for firefighting clients that mitigates the risk and liability associated with PFAS firefighting foam.



Across installations and complex PFAS-impacted sites, Parsons’ PFAS solutions are being recognized through a growing portfolio of contract wins highlighting both our technical leadership and ability to deliver results at scale.

Thermal Desorption of PFAS in Soil: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER)

Parsons completed a large thermal desorption of PFAS in soil remediation project at JBER in Anchorage, Alaska. The DOW and DIU funded and administered the 2,000 cubic yard soil stockpile project, respectively. The field study included detailed monitoring, sampling and analysis to track the status of PFAS and remedial results.



UV PFAS Destruction Field Demonstration:

Parsons has demonstrated proof-of-concept for the feasibility of an aqueous-electron-based complete defluorination and destruction of PFAS in aqueous phase media simulating wastewater, groundwater, and regeneration brines. Multiple projects are in development throughout North America including the support of VEI Contracting (VEI) who was awarded a pilot project for using this technology on a Canadian federal site with full study completion scheduled for Summer 2027.



AFFF Mobile System Cleanout:

Tucson International Airport – Parsons is managing the cleanout of the airport’s fire response trucks and of the design and execution of the airport wide PFAS remedial investigation.

Denver International Airport – In 2025, Parsons managed and completed the cleanout of 20 fire response vehicles and trucks, with an average of 95 percent PFAS removal across the entire fleet.

Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport – Parsons oversaw and led the cleanout of six fire response vehicles and one fixed storage tank in 2025. The results achieved a removal of 99 percent PFAS removal from all trucks and the tank.

Parsons presented the AFFF cleanout capabilities with the Environment Canada and Climate Change AFFF working group to help Canada industry transition to non-PFAS containing foams.

Together, these capabilities reinforce Parsons’ role as a trusted PFAS partner, helping clients navigate evolving regulations, reduce long-term risk, and protect communities and critical infrastructure for the future.

To learn more about Parsons’ PFAS capabilities, visit https://www.parsons.com/pfas/.

Developed by Cornelsen Umwelttechnologie GmbH, PerﬂuorAd is a biodegradable cleaning agent that forms a bond with PFAS, creating particles that Parsons filters and removes.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so by law.

Media Contact:​​​​​

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com