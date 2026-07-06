Silicon Valley’s $5b AI Mega-Round Opens to European Capital Via SW Trading

SINGAPORE , July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SW Trading, the Singapore-based private equity force managing over $8 billion in assets, today shattered the traditional barriers separating European capital from elite Silicon Valley deal flow. The firm has officially launched an exclusive, limited-capacity pre-IPO vehicle, granting European institutional investors, private clients and family offices direct access to a dominant, San Francisco-based artificial intelligence and enterprise infrastructure giant.

The move follows SW Trading’s pivotal role as an anchor investor in the tech titan’s blockbuster $5 billion USD private funding round, which closed in February 2026. By leveraging its strategic cross-border positioning, SW Trading secured highly coveted secondary and pre-IPO allocations, allowing European investors to lock in late-2025 private valuations immediately ahead of an anticipated public market resurgence in late 2026 and 2027.

While strict regulatory quiet-period protocols keep the tech giant’s identity confidential, the company is globally recognized as a category-defining market leader driving massive, systemic advancements in enterprise infrastructure and next-generation AI.

"Our anchoring role in that historic $5 billion syndicate was a definitive power move," said George Winters, Head of Trading at SW Trading. "For decades, European institutional capital has faced nearly insurmountable barriers when trying to access top-tier, late-stage Silicon Valley pre-IPOs. We didn't just bridge that gap; we tore it down. By leveraging our strategic position and the momentum from our February close, we are bringing a fiercely defended, institutional-grade opportunity straight to Europe’s most discerning investors."

This premier pre-IPO vehicle has been meticulously engineered to navigate the stringent regulatory frameworks of European jurisdictions, offering a transparent, institutional-grade, and streamlined pathway for private banks, prominent family offices, and elite private investors to diversify rapidly into high-conviction, late-stage venture assets.

As global financial markets brace for a powerful resurgence in tech IPOs heading into late 2026 and 2027, this vehicle offers a rare, time-sensitive window for European capital to capture massive upside before the company transitions to the public markets.

The exclusive subscription window is now open to eligible European counterparts on a strict, limited-capacity basis.



About SW Trading

SW Trading is an elite Singapore-based private wealth management and private equity firm overseeing more than USD 8 billion in assets under management. Established in 2022, the firm delivers bespoke, high-conviction investment strategies for sophisticated private clients and institutional family offices worldwide. Guided by an unwavering focus on capital preservation and aggressive long-term growth, SW Trading combines fundamental, monetary, and technical macro-analysis to engineer a disciplined, research-driven framework for global investing.

