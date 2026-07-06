Aurora Mobile’s JPush Partners with Pobo Financial to Build a Low-Latency, Highly Reliable Financial Information Distribution Channel

SHENZHEN, China, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Pobo Financial Information Co., Ltd. ("Pobo Financial") to deploy JPush, its intelligent push notification solution, across Pobo Financial’s mobile applications. This collaboration strengthens Pobo Financial’s mobile communication infrastructure and supports the more timely and reliable delivery of financial information for investors.

Since its establishment in 2004, Pobo Financial has focused on providing professional information technology services for the financial derivatives market. Its flagship product, Boyi Master, is well recognized in the futures, options, and other derivatives software sectors. As mobile channels become increasingly important for investors, Pobo Financial has continued to enhance its mobile capabilities, offering integrated solutions that combine market data, financial information, and related services.

The financial derivatives market is characterized by high leverage, rapid price movements, and extended trading hours, including night trading sessions. As a result, mobile applications in this sector require highly timely and stable message delivery for alert notifications, status updates, and market data notifications. To further improve the efficiency and stability of information delivery through its mobile applications, Pobo Financial selected Aurora Mobile’s JPush to upgrade its existing message delivery architecture in a targeted manner.

1. Message Delivery Challenges Faced by Derivatives Information Applications

Unlike ordinary information apps, mobile applications in this sector face higher technical requirements for push notification mechanisms.

First, they require strong time sensitivity. Abnormal movements in the futures market and major macroeconomic data releases, such as non-farm payroll data and CPI releases, can often trigger price fluctuations within a short period of time. Business messages such as in-app abnormal movement alerts play an important role in helping users obtain market information in a timely manner.

Second, maintaining reliable message delivery across trading sessions and within the constraints of background app restrictions presents technical challenges. China’s futures market includes night trading sessions. During nighttime hours, investors’ phones are often locked or idle, and the underlying power-saving mechanisms of mobile operating systems may automatically close, clean up, or suspend background apps. Under such circumstances, improving the delivery stability of important messages is a key technical challenge for app developers.

Third, sudden traffic spikes can create system concurrency pressure. When key economic data is released within a concentrated timeframe, or when extreme market conditions occur, the app backend needs to concurrently push alerts to a large number of users who have subscribed to the relevant product within a very short period of time. This requires the underlying message delivery channel to support high throughput and strong anti-congestion capabilities.

2. In-Depth Adaptation of Aurora Mobile’s JPush Technology Solution

In response to the above business characteristics, Aurora Mobile provided Pobo Financial with a push notification solution that balances timeliness and high availability, helping ensure the reliable delivery of various types of financial information.

First, system-level channel integration improves the delivery stability of important alerts across trading sessions.

JPush supports Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and Web, with access to Aurora Mobile's proprietary push channel alongside FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging), APNs (Apple Push Notification Service), and native channels for major device manufacturers including Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, Meizu, ASUS, and NIO Phone. By leveraging these system-level and native device channels, JPush helps reduce the impact of background app restrictions and power-saving mechanisms on message delivery. As a result, even when an app is in a background sleep state during nighttime hours, key notifications can still be delivered more reliably as system-level notifications, improving the overall delivery rate of important business alerts.

Second, a high-concurrency architecture enables the system to respond effectively to traffic surges.

Leveraging Aurora Mobile’s self-developed high-availability cluster architecture and intelligent routing and distribution algorithms, JPush can effectively process sudden traffic spikes. The system automatically allocates suitable network delivery paths to reduce message queue congestion or loss caused by a sharp increase in requests, while lowering the latency of massive concurrent message delivery.

Third, standardized API integration reduces long-term maintenance costs.

Smartphone manufacturers frequently update their push interfaces and compliance requirements. By providing unified APIs and SDKs, JPush handles the integration and adaptation of underlying push channels. With one standardized integration, Pobo Financial’s technology team can access multi-platform push capabilities, shortening the rollout cycle for new features and allowing R&D personnel to devote more resources to optimizing the product experience.

3. Improved Message Delivery Performance

Since adopting JPush, Pobo Financial’s mobile applications have seen further improvements in message delivery performance.

First, the delivery success rate and timeliness of core business messages have been further optimized, especially during night trading sessions and under extreme market conditions, enhancing users’ push notification experience.

Second, timely and accurate market information alerts have had a positive impact on user experience and product engagement.

Finally, the two parties have taken measures to support secure data transmission in accordance with requirements related to personal information protection, data security, and network and information security in the securities and futures industry.

For financial information service providers, the speed and stability of information transmission are key measures of product quality and professionalism. Pobo Financial’s integration of JPush represents a practical reinforcement of its underlying mobile communication capabilities. The partnership enables more efficient and secure delivery of financial information, providing investors with a more reliable mobile experience.

Technical Note

Actual delivery of push notifications may be affected by factors such as device status, network environment, operating system mechanisms, user authorization, and terminal settings. The features described in this press release do not constitute a commitment to delivery timeliness or guaranteed delivery, nor do they constitute any investment advice or serve as a basis for investment decisions. For matters involving transaction status, account information, or business processing results, the records of the relevant systems shall prevail.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com