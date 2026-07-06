Brunswick Exploration Launches Summer Drill Program Targeting Mirage and Anatacau

MONTREAL, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has begun a new drilling program for both of its flagship Quebec projects located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region: Anatacau Main and Mirage (see Figure 1). A total of 6,000 meters is expected to be drilled across both assets with approximately 2,000 meters planned at Anatacau and 4,000 meters to be drilled at Mirage.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “With an inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O, Mirage is already one of the most important lithium assets in Canada. We see significant potential to rapidly expand both the MRE and the associated Exploration Target. Many of the pegmatites drilled to date remain open in all directions and, in addition, several lithium-bearing pegmatites have yet to be drill tested.

In parallel, we believe that Anatacau could be as significant as Mirage. The drilling will continue to outline the potential we see at this asset. No other lithium junior company in Canada has such a unique combination of advanced, high potential assets. We believe the planned summer campaign will cement our position as one of the most exciting lithium exploration companies in Canada.”

Figure 1: Project Location





Overview of the Summer Drill Program

Drilling will initially begin at Anatacau for approximately one month before moving to Mirage for the remainder of the campaign. A total of 6,000 meters is expected to be drilled with 2,000 meters allocated at Anatacau and 4,000 meters allocated at Mirage. However, final meterage at either project may be expanded as necessary as we continue to expand both assets.

Overview of Anatacau Drilling

The drilling at Anatacau aims to extend the known spodumene pegmatite dykes as well as to discover new ones. The spodumene pegmatite dyke field defined to date at the Anais zone extends over 600 meters long and 450 meters wide and remains open in all directions. The largest spodumene-bearing pegmatite, the Anais Main dyke, measures approximately 40 meters in width and recently extended the strike length to over 350 meters (see June 10th 2026 news release). Several mineralized pegmatites, exceeding 10 meters in width, surround Anais Main dyke and are interpreted to be in a stacked pegmatite system. The most significant intercepts thus far include 1.31% Li2O over 120.7 meters in hole AN-25-05 and 1.31% Li2O over 90.5 meters in hole AN-26-07.

Overview of Drilling at Mirage

Drilling will initially target the lateral extension of the MR-1 and MR-4 dykes, which are the richest dykes to date at Mirage. The MR-1 dyke is in the northern part of the deposit and is defined over 400 meters in strike length and remain open in all directions. This dyke returned high grade results including 2.57% Li2O over 25.8m in hole MR-23-02 (see January 24th, 2024 news release).

Drilling will then move to MR-4 dyke, the most evolved pegmatite on the project so far, located in the southern part of the deposit. It is defined over 600 meters in strike lengths and remains open in all directions. MR-4 also returned high grade results including 2.75% Li2O over 16.2m in hole MR-23-14 (see January 24th, 2024 news release).

The campaign will continue with drilling untested spodumene pegmatite outcrops, particularly north of the Escale lake. Additional drilling is also planned to test new high-potential targets along the entire 8-km-long lithium-bearing corridor identified to date at Mirage with more than 350 spodumene pegmatite boulders and locations with spodumene in tills so far. Drilling will be conducted using a helicopter-borne drill rig over a period of approximately two months.

Figure 2: Mirage Drilling Overview





Market Making Services

The Company also announces that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (“ICP”) to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium®, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of June 18, 2026, and is for four (4) months (the “Initial Term”) and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an “Additional Term”) unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm’s length party to the Company. ICP’s market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company’s shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ABOUT ICP SECURITIES INC.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Contact number: 514 861 4441

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d07c03e9-bd03-4a97-a399-4d7c426adaf5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb6c9325-a171-4adf-822c-093ca30a88c7