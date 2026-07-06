DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. SIGNS MOU WITH IMPOSSIBLE METALS TO EVALUATE AUTONOMOUS ROBOTIC NODULE COLLECTION TECHNOLOGY

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Impossible Metals Inc. (“Impossible Metals”), a U.S.-based marine technology company developing autonomous underwater robotic systems for the selective collection of polymetallic nodules.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration between Deep Sea Minerals and Impossible Metals with respect to the potential deployment and evaluation of Impossible Metals’ autonomous, riserless robotic collection technology within Deep Sea Minerals’ prospective exploration license areas, if and as such licenses are awarded. The contemplated areas of cooperation include technology deployment, test mining, environmental monitoring, pilot production planning, commercial-scale harvesting evaluation, and potential downstream supply chain opportunities.

Impossible Metals’ Eureka Collection System is designed to use buoyance control, computer vision and robotic arms to selectively collect polymetallic nodules from the seafloor. The technology is intended to provide a lower-disturbance alternative to other seafloor collection methods by targeting individual nodules, preserving habitat, avoiding sea life, and reducing sediment disturbance.

“Deep Sea Minerals is pursuing a responsible, staged and partnership-driven approach to offshore critical minerals development,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “Impossible Metals has developed a differentiated technology platform that aligns with our objective of evaluating lower-impact approaches to polymetallic nodule exploration and potential future collection. This MOU gives us a practical framework to assess how autonomous robotic collection technology could support our long-term development plans as we continue to advance through the applicable regulatory processes.”

“This collaboration reflects a larger shift underway in how the world thinks about critical resources. As global demand accelerates for the minerals that power defense systems, advanced manufacturing, and energy infrastructure, the question is no longer whether new supply is needed, but how it can be accessed responsibly,” said Steve Curnutte, Executive Chairman of Impossible Metals Inc. “Impossible Metals was built on the belief that breakthroughs in robotics, autonomy, and machine intelligence can fundamentally improve that equation. Together with Deep Sea Minerals, we are advancing a future where selective collection enables both economic progress and responsible stewardship of the deep ocean.”

Deep Sea Minerals, through its U.S. subsidiary American Deep Sea Minerals Corp., has submitted an exploration license applicable to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”) under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act of 1980. The application remains under NOAA review, and no exploration license has been awarded. The Company has also established Deep Sea Minerals Cook Islands Limited to support engagement with the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority in connection with a potential exploration license application, which has not yet been filed.

The MOU is non-binding and does not create any obligation for either party to proceed with test mining, pilot production, commercial production or any binding commercial arrangement. Any such arrangement would be subject to the negotiation and execution of one or more definitive agreements.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “indicate”, “seek”, “believe”, “predict” or “likely”, or the negative or grammatical variations of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing and receipt of regulatory approval for the Share Split, the Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.